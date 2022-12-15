All section
Hooch Tragedy: Spurious Liquid Claims Lives Of 39, Furthers Questions On Effectiveness Of Bihars Liquor Ban

Trending
Hooch Tragedy: Spurious Liquid Claims Lives Of 39, Furthers Questions On Effectiveness Of Bihar's Liquor Ban

Bihar,  15 Dec 2022

The police said on Wednesday that some people in the Saran district of Bihar consumed liquor till late at a local joint. After returning home, they complained of uneasiness and fell ill.

The death toll in the suspected hooch tragedy due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquid in the Saran district of 'dry state' Bihar has risen to 39. The incident was reported on Wednesday (December 14) after many people died and several were admitted to the hospital, instigating a political slugfest in Bihar's legislative assembly.

The police said on Wednesday that some people consumed liquor till late at a local joint on Tuesday, and after returning home, they complained of uneasiness and fell ill. The incident occurred in villages under the Masrakh, Marhaura, Amnour and Ishuapur Blocks of Chhapra, the district headquarters of Saran, reported The Hindu

Know About The Tragedy

Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha, the Civil Surgeon-cum-Medical Officer-in-charge of the district, said, "Most of them were declared dead at a hospital in Chhapra, the district headquarters. Some, who had been ill since Tuesday morning, died while undergoing treatment". He added that after post-mortem, the viscera of the deceased will be sent for examination to a forensic laboratory at Muzaffarpur, as there are speculations that all deceased had consumed some intoxicant.

The Satar administration, meanwhile, stated that they had formed teams of officials to track down the culprits who might have served the prohibited liquor. The team will tour the impacted villages and meet the families of the bereaved.

Political Slugfest In Bihar

The hooch tragedy has sparked outrage, following which Sunil Kumar, State Minister for Prohibition, said that Bihar is not the only state as similar incidents have occurred in other states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These states do not have any restrictions on liquor sales.

The issue triggered a slugfest in the legislative assembly wherein the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) traded charges over the incident. The opposition ministers of the legislative assembly (MLA) entered the well sloganeering against the government and demanding compensation for the families of the bereaved. Further, they raised questions on the effectiveness of the liquor ban in the state.

Also Read: 'Exercise Is Much Better Than Medicine': This 100-Yr-Old Man Followed Same Routine For 40 Yrs, Leads Healthy Life

