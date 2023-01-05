Scripting History! Meet Bhupinder Singh Gill, Premier League's First Sikh-Punjabi Assistant Referee

Next week, when Bhupinder Singh Gill officiates Southampton's match against Nottingham Forest on January 11, he will make history by being the first Sikh-Punjabi referee to do so in a Premier League game. The 37-year-old will continue the legacy of his father, Jarnail Singh, who officiated more than 150 matches between 2004 and 2010 as a referee and was the first turbaned official in the English Football League.

The first British South Asian referee since his father, Sunny -- Bhupinder's brother -- made history earlier this season when he officiated a League Two game between Northampton and Hartlepool.

'My Father Is My Role Model'

While speaking to the media, Gill said, "This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey so far, but I'm not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction to where I want to get to", reported India Today. He added that his family is proud of him and is excited about his future journey.

Gill expressed gratitude for his father, saying he "wouldn't be in this situation if it wasn't for his dad". He continued that his father has supported him along the way and has been a role model for me. He expressed, "He's taken leave from work to make sure he attends the game alongside my wife and son. It'll be special to have them there".

'Hope To Inspire Next Generation'

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the group in charge of regulating refereeing in England, has praised Gill's selection as a referee, said Howard Webb, the organisation's chief refereeing officer. The 2010 World Cup final was overseen by Webb, a former Premier League official who quit the Professional Referee Organisation for Major League Soccer in December and moved back to England.

Speaking about his dreams, Gill stated that he is optimistic his selection will inspire the next generation to pursue a refereeing course and become interested in officiating. He said, "My dream has always been to reach the top of the game, be a role model for future officials and encourage more people from diverse backgrounds into officiating, especially from a South Asian background just like me".

