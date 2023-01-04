Breaking Ceilings! Meet Capt Shiva, Country's First Woman Officer Deployed In Highest Battlefield Siachen

Captain Shiva Chauhan from the Corps of Engineers has become the first woman Army officer to be operationally deployed at the frontline post in Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. Chauhan was posted at the Kumar Post, at an altitude of around 15,600 feet, for a three-month stint after she underwent rigorous training. Many army officials and ministers celebrated the news as women officers continue to reach for greater heights and break the 'glass ceiling.'

Childhood Dreams Coming True

Shiva Chauhan, a Bengal Sapper Officer from Rajasthan, became the first-ever woman officer deployed on the Siachen Glacier on January 2nd. The officer was motivated to join the Indian Armed Forces right from childhood and dedicatedly worked towards it. She had completed her schooling in Udaipur and graduated from the NJR Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. Chauhan was raised by her single mother after her father's demise at the age of 11, and today she stands as a symbol of women breaking glass ceilings in the armed forces.

The officer is known for having showcased unparalleled zeal during training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in early 2021. She trained rigorously at the Siachen Battle School, where she trained alongside the predominantly male officers of the Indian Army. Going through a series of endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue, and survival drills, she marked her competence in the field and was posted at the Kumar Post in January.

Unflinching Commitment Carried To Heights

According to the Indian Army's statement, the team of Sappers led by Capt Shiva Chouhan is responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks. Photos of the team, along with the caption "Breaking the Glass Ceiling," were tweeted by the Leh-based Fire and Fire Corps. They noted that in spite of various challenges, Captain Chauhan successfully completed the training "with unflinching commitment," after which she was all set to be inducted to the Siachen Glacier.

'Breaking the Glass Ceiling'



Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world #Siachen.#SuraSoi@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nQbmJxvLQ4 — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 3, 2023





Located in the Karakoram range in the Himalayas, the Siachen glacier, at a height of around 20,000 feet, is believed to be the highest militarised zone in the world. Apart from keeping the borders safe, the soldiers also have to battle frostbite and high winds, making it one of the most challenging battlefields. As per a report by the FirstPost, earlier women officers were posted to Siachen base camp, located at about 9,000 feet, as a part of their regular postings along with the unit. However, going past the heights was a feat, and the move was termed "an encouraging sign" by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also conveyed his wishes and stated that he was happy to see more women joining the forces and taking up challenges.

Excellent news!



I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and take every challenge in stride. It is a an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan. https://t.co/M9d7Rw7kSj — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 3, 2023





With this news, the new year welcomes the first such feat for women officers in the Indian Army and paves the way for a lot more women to step into the forces. As they continue to break past stereotypes and ceilings, Captain Shiva Chauhan marks her induction as a gamechanger.

Also Read: Women In Forces! In A First, 6 Women Officers Clear Defence Service Exams