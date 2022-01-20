First-Of-Its-Kind! BHU Offers 'Hindu Dharma Course' In Regular Curriculum

The senior faculty at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided to include an MA course in Hindi Studies for its students from the upcoming academic year. The Philosophy, Sanskrit, Archaeology, Vedic Veda Vigyan departments and the Bharat Study Centre would run and administer the course, open to Indian and international students. Last year in January, senior members from the board has passed the proposal to include the course after prolonged deliberations.

Understanding Hinduism From A Scientific Perspective

India Today quoted Professor Sadashiv Dwivedi, Coordinator at Bharat Adhyayan Kendra BHU, saying that the aim was to prepare students as scholars of ancient Indian wisdom, which included philosophy and languages. Students will understand Indian culture and Hinduism from a scientific perspective through this course. After this move by BHU, other central universities are likely to begin a similar course shortly.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor VK Shukla, inaugurated the course and said it was a matter of great pride for the university to begin the course. The course would enable them to make the world aware of the several unknown aspects of the Hindu Dharma and help take its teachings to more people. He described the course as an interdisciplinary programme aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Several Subjects Under The Dharma Course

The Hindu Dharma Course would include subjects like Tatva, religion and liberation, methods of praman, practices in the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, and the Puranas, the tradition of dialogue in ancient India and understanding western discourse and Sanskrit language. Moreover, the course would focus on several aspects of Hindu Philosophy, such as a more profound analysis of tatva meemansa (material analysis), Dharm Karm Meemansa (religion and karma), and Praman Meemansa (proof).

