An Inclusive Approach! Matrimonial Site To Include Matchmaking For LGBTQ Community

Shaadi.com, one of India's most successful matchmaking platforms, is looking for inclusive and more creative alternatives to reach out to people and thus, further enhance their business opportunities. The company is set to provide services for the LGBTQ Community, and people settled abroad. Even while explaining the upcoming projects, the company's founder and CEO, Anupam Mittal, made it clear that the developments would not be in the line of casual dating. The update from the company's end comes four years after the Supreme Court decriminalized homosexual relationships.

As reported by the Business Insider, Mittal said, "We see ourselves as a platform of companionship and matchmaking. That could mean different markets, regions, countries, and sexes. We do not have a problem with that. But, we will significantly expand the kind of things we do from a matchmaking context. On the other hand, the casual dating industry has witnessed an unexpected boom in 2021, recording for more than half of the revenue. Nonetheless, the founder made it clear that Shaadi.com would abstain from it.

A Platform To Match People From Same Community

The founder emphasized that anything they did would be with serious dating, finding a companion or a life partner. However, he noted that many competitors in the casual dating industry were doing a good job. Shaadi.com, founded in 1996, the company also runs a retail network for matchmaking services. Another platform by the same organization, Sangam, matches people from the same communities. To further extend their online services during the pandemic, the company launched a wedding preparation guide for 'weddings for home' and a video calling feature called ShaadiMeet.Even though the company did not achieve its estimated revenue targets, they reported a 25 per cent hike in their revenue.

Also Read: Post-COVID Trauma: Global Prevalence Of Depressive And Anxiety Disorders, Says Study