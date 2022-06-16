Everything You Need To Know About India's First Private Train Service Under 'Bharat Gaurav Scheme'

The first train operated between Shirdi and Coimbatore by a private operator under the Indian Railways' 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme was flagged off on June 14.

The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi was flagged off at 18:00 hours on Tuesday and was set to reach Sainagar Shirdi at 07:25 hours on Thursday (June 16), with a few stoppages at Yelahanka, Tiruppur, Salem, Wadi, Erode, Dharmavaram, and Mantralayam Road.

India's First Private Train Service!

During its onward voyage from Coimbatore, this Bharat Gaurav Train has a scheduled stoppage at Mantralayam Road station for approximately 5 hours to facilitate darshan at Mantralayam temple.

During the return direction, the Bharat Gaurav Train from Sainagar Shirdi to Coimbatore North will begin at 07:25 hours on June 17 and will reach Coimbatore North at 12:00 hours on June 18, with halts at Dharmavaram, Wadi, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Yelahanka.

First ever Bharat Gaurav Train has been flagged off on Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi route today at 6:00 PM! The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving the passengers an insight into the cultural heritage of the country. pic.twitter.com/IR55aYzyN0 — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) June 14, 2022

Here Are Some Of The Key Features

Composition : First AC Coach -1, 3-tier AC coaches-8, Sleeper Class coaches-5, 2-tier AC coaches – 3, Pantry car-1 and Luggage-cum-brake Vans-2. (Total – 20 coaches).

Furthermore, there will be a Doctor on board to attend to any emergency, and Private security is engaged along with the Railway Police Force to safeguard the train from harm. Meanwhile, there would be on board AC Mechanic, electricians and Fire and Safety Officers as well.

The entire train is maintained by branded housekeeping service providers who frequently clean the utility areas, and the caterers are experienced and rich in holding the traditional vegetarian menus, reported Mint.

Furthermore, the coaches are also fitted with high bass-sounding speakers and an on-rail Radio Jockey to entertain the passengers during the journey.

Bharat Gaurav Trains

In November 2021, Indian Railways launched the operation of a theme-based Bharat Gaurav train. This theme aims to showcase India's rich cultural and magical historical destination to the people of the country with the help of Bharat Gaurav Trains.

This scheme also aims to leverage the core strengths of the tourism sector professionals to run theme-based trains to firm its footstep in the vast tourism potential of India.

Currently, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is already running several tourist circuit trains. With the introduction of this policy, all tourist circuit trains w.e.f 01-04-2022 shall be operated according to the guidelines issued under this policy.

This Bharat Gaurav scheme will now help in roping in more tour operators with professional experience and will boost the country's tourism sector.



