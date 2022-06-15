All section
Caste discrimination
Crisis Everywhere! All You Need To Know About Shimlas Ongoing Water, Fuel Supply Shortage

Image Credit: Unsplash, Pexels and Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Crisis Everywhere! All You Need To Know About Shimla's Ongoing Water, Fuel Supply Shortage

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Himachal Pradesh,  15 Jun 2022 7:34 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Vehicle owners across the state capital are complaining that they are barely getting fuel regularly, and even after making multiple rounds at different petrol pumps, they are getting fuel in limited quantity only.

With the high demand during the ongoing tourist season and the significantly reduced supply by the fuel companies, Himachal Pradesh's Shimla is currently battling a diesel and petrol crisis these days.

The ongoing fuel shortage in the state capital, which is already facing issues with drinking water, has added to the heartaches and woes of the locals.

Shimla's Fuel Crisis

According to a petrol pump operator by the name of Surendra Singh in Shimla's Vikasnagar, over the past few days, there have been a lot of issues in the availability of diesel and petrol as the oil companies are supplying it in three days, reported News18.

As per him, it is being stated that the fuel companies are currently incurring losses as a result of which they are rationing the fuel.

"As we are getting the fuel in three days, there is a compulsion to give limited oil to consumers - so that everyone would get it. Despite this, our fuel stock gets exhausted before the evening," Singh said.

Vehicle owners across the state capital are complaining that they are barely getting fuel regularly, and even after making multiple rounds at different petrol pumps, they are getting fuel in limited quantity only.

Acute Water Shortage

Amid the unsteady water supply for approximately a week now, Shimla residents have raised questions regarding the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) distribution system. Despite the water shortage at various schemes' sources, the SJPNL continues to pump out approximately 35 million litres daily.

Numerous locals feel it is enough to give adequate water to the entire city on alternate days; however, several parts are getting water on the fourth day, reported The Tribune.

However, the SJPNL maintains that the actual water that reaches consumers is way less than the amount of water pumped daily.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Sri Lanka-Adani Group Controversy Involving PM Modi

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Shimla 
Himachal Pradesh 
fuel 
water shortage 

