'Rest In Honour': Bhairon Singh Rathore, Hero Of Longewala In 1971 Indo-Pak War, No More

Bhairon Singh Rathore, a Border Security Forces (BSF) veteran known for his bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, bid goodbye to the world on December 19. His death comes as devastating news as the country marked 51 years of tribute to the military confrontation just three days back. The events during the Battle of Longewala and the retired veteran's valour during the same have also been portrayed in the 1997 Bollywood movie 'Border,' which went on to gain cult classical popularity for over two decades. As the braveheart took his last breath at Jodhpur, many people from all kinds of fields expressed grief over his death and gratitude for his services to the nation.

Note Of Gratitude For Protecting The Nation

Honouring the contributions of the 81-year-old, BSF India took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage and dedication towards his duty." As per reports, Rathore was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, on December 14 following health issues, just a couple of days before the 51st anniversary of the war. After a few days, his health deteriorated even further, and he seemed to be battling paralysis.

DG BSF & all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of #Longewala battle during 1971 War. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage & dedication towards his duty.

An article by New Indian Express quoted Rathore's son, Sawai Singh, saying that doctors pointed out a possible brain stroke, after which his father had to be rushed in and out of ICU for days. A BSF spokesperson has conveyed that Rathore's body has been taken to the force's training centre in Jodhpur, where a wreath-laying ceremony will be conducted with due honours. After which, he will be laid down to rest in peace in his village with full military honours. The Rathore family resides in Solankiatala village, around a hundred kilometres from Jodhpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the many who took to Twitter to express their grief over his death and condolences to the family. "Naik (retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation," wrote Modi. Meanwhile, Shah tweeted a memory of having met with Rathore during his visit to Jaisalmer and how his bravery would keep "motivating the future generations."

Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial point in our nation's history. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2022

A Story That Never Dies

Rathore was deployed at the Longewala post in the Thar desert of Jaisalmer, where he commanded a small BSF unit of about seven personnel accompanied by 120 men of the Army's 23 Punjab regiment. The group posted in Longewala were known to have tackled an assaulting Pakistani brigade and tank regiment on December 5, 1971. For his gallant action, he received the Sena Medal in 1972 and served the battalion until 1987 before retiring as a Naik.

Multiple official records continue to speak of the services and bravery of the war hero. One such BSF record that documented the Longewala battle says, "When one of the 23 Punjab boys was killed, Lance Naik Bhairon Singh took his light machine gun and inflicted heavy casualties on the advancing enemy. It was only their courage and determination to do or die that won the day, and Lance Naik Bhairon Singh became a great inspiration to his other comrades on the post." An adaptation of the same was the 1997 movie Border.

During multiple interactions, Rathore has stated that the movie did justice to their story and accurately showed many portions with the Pakistani tank advancing to the Longewala post, being attacked by heavy artillery, the team under Rathore facing them bravely, and Rathore rushing inside a burning house to fetch the Holy Quran to have a reluctant local leave the war zone. Even though Rathore is no more to continue telling these tales of glory and courage, they will continue to live within the minds of many Indians.

