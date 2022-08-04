'Like Mother, Like Son': Heartwarming Post About Retired Major & Her Army Graduate Son Is Winning Internet

The son of Retired Major Smita Chaturvedi was among the many young people who were inducted into the Indian Army after graduation from the Army Training academy. The heartwarming images and videos of the mother-son duo clicked during the ceremony, made rounds on the online platforms and are winning everyone's hearts.

Celebrating The Joyous Day

The Twitter thread about the mother and son was originally posted by the Defence PRO Chennai page and is now making rounds among an equally elated online audience. The Defence PRO wrote,

A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer:

A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer:

Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) Commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today.

The son was commissioned into the Indian Army in the same manner in which his mother was accepted into the forces 27 years back. Even more, from the very academy where she graduated. As per a report by the Tribune, it was a nostalgic moment that the army decided to capture and share with the world.



Described as a "rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer", the ceremony that was held on 30 July turned out to be a joyous day even for the netizens who were quick to pour in the congratulatory reactions and likes.

Honouring The Cadets

The ceremony was attended by a prestigious crowd and was conducted to ensure the newly enrolled cadets received due appreciation over their graduation. It was held at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai in the presence of Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Forces of the Maldives, who was also in charge of reviewing the commissioning of the cadets.

Amidst all of it, this pure moment of pride managed to stand out. The photos were captured post the ceremony and followed up with a trip down the lane with photos of Major Smita Chaturvedi during her training days.

With the caption "Maj Smita Chaturvedi(Retd) reminisces her old days of being a Cadet in the illustrious Academy and ecstatic about her son re-enacting the glorious script of joining Army like herself", the video had us revisit the Indian Army and Academy as it was during the year 1995 and how it is today, 27 years later.

