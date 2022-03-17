A Times Group-owned institute, Bennett University, has asked its students and parents to sign a form against 'Anti-National' activities. Situated in Greater Noida, the university authorities sent the undertaking via e-mail on March 14. The students must sign and promise that they will not participate in events or protests against the nation's interests.

According to Scroll, Bennett University justified its move stating that it is following the directive issued by the Uttar Pradesh Government. "This is a directive which the state government passes. It is an umbrella act by the UP state government. They give it a statutory requirement," the registrar named Colonel Guljit Singh Chadha (retd) told the news publication.

Unlawful Activities Described In Five Points

The undertaking mentioned above consists of five points that define the meaning of 'anti-national'. By summarising it, the university has asked its students not to participate in protests or gatherings that have an ulterior motive against national interest. "Any activity that disclaims, questions, threatens, disrupts, or is intended to disrupt India's sovereignty or integrity and unity, including its security," said a few points. Further, it even claims that mere 'thoughts' or actions indicating secession of any territorial region from India will be considered seditious.

Along with this, Bennett University has also asked its students to mention any such activity on the authority's notice deemed anti-national in the past. Also, it has the 'unfettered right' to call any law enforcement agency if the rules are violated. A student found guilty in the same will face several repercussions, which include immediate expulsion from the college.

The contentious directive comes when the Uttar Pradesh government is keeping an eye on universities in the state to act upon any 'anti-national incident. In 2019, the Yogi Adityanath administration passed an ordinance where it asked private and existing institutes to get an undertaking signed by the students and make them promise not to indulge in such 'nefarious' incidents.

Also Read: India Spending Below 1% Of Defence Budget On Research: Parliament Panel Raises Concern