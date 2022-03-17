India Spending Below 1% Of Defence Budget On Research: Parliament Panel Raises Concern

A parliamentary panel voiced massive concern over India's expenditure on defence research that persists to be dormant over the past five years and accounts for less than one per cent GDP of the country.

The standing committee on defence also stated that even after the increasing threat perception, the country is far behind other nations like the US and neighbours China when it comes to spending its budget on defence research.

"It was 0.088 per cent in 2016-17, which has come down to 0.083 per cent in 2020-21," the report was quoted as saying by India Today.

This is part of the Standing Committee Report on Demands for Grants for Defence Research and Development Organisation results presented in the parliament on March 16.

China, US Spending More Than India On Defence Research

The report also added that after scrutinising the expenditure on R&D vis-à-vis, the total defence expenditure is way minor than other developed nations such as China, which is spending 20 per cent. Meanwhile, the United States spends nearly 12 per cent of their respective budget on R&D in comparison to their Defence Budgets as well.

The committee also raised concern given the current international scenario, where threat perception is increasing due to ongoing conflicts worldwide.

Under this very context, the panel then went on to recommend adequate funding is needed to provide for defence research so that planned projects are carried out with absolute vigour.

Meanwhile, the earlier mentioned panel also voiced dissatisfaction over the current budgetary allocation of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which is the apex defence research body in India.

Allotted DRDO Budget Not Sufficient

In India's current budget for 2022-2023, there is a shortfall of ₹1,659.8 crore in budgetary allocation for the DRDO, the panel stated, while dishing out a warning of compromises in operational required and research and development.

The Standing Committee Report also points out that over the past years, the budget of DRDO has been approximately five to six per cent of the Defence Budget.

The report further revealed that during 2021-22, DRDO had quoted an amount of Rs 23,460.44 crore while the allocation made available was ₹18,227.44 crore, which significantly falls short of the initial projection made by nearly ₹ 5,122.56 crore. This allocation was even lower than the Budget Estimate allocation for 2021-22.

For the 2022-23 Budget Estimate, DRDO has sought ₹ 22,990 crore; however, the allocation made available is ₹ 21,330.2 crore instead.

The panel recommended that DRDO seek additional funds at the revised estimates supplementary stage, so their research and development activities progress as per the timeline set.

