Bengaluru Set To Host Country's First Museum Showcasing Tech, Innovation & Startup Feats

The silicon valley of India, Bengaluru, is set to host the country's first museum showcasing technology, innovation, and startup feats. It will be first-of-its-kind in India, and the government has promised its complete operations in the next 18-24 months.

Glimpse Of India's Tech Evolution

People can visit the museum to learn about the past, present, and future of technological innovations in India, especially Karnataka's growth and progress in the innovation and technology sector. It will also inspire and motivate other states and young entrepreneurs to take up entrepreneurship and contribute to India's progressive future.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the project will come up at the NGEF site in Byappanahalli, along with the upcoming tree project in the same area.

The museum will showcase India's technology sector, pegged at over $227 billion. According to officials, it will be a public-private partnership initiative with an initial capital investment of ₹100 crores.

Three Main Aspects Of the Museum

The first-of-its-kind museum will focus on three main aspects. Firstly, it will highlight the innovation and technology carried out by the government institutes and research labs- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), reported The Economic Times.

Secondly, the museum will include domestic and multi-national companies and corporates that have promoted the capacity of innovation and technology landscape in India. Lastly, it will bring startup feats to the forefront of people as India has seen more than 100 startups entering the unicorn club with an entrepreneurial and innovative approach.

It will be built on the lines of Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation, Israel, and Bezos Centre of Innovation in Seattle, USA. While announcing the same at the BLR Design Week 2022, the CM of Karnataka mentioned, "We want to tell the story of all ignited minds of Karnataka, the history and journey of innovation. It will showcase what Bangalore is today and people who are responsible and their achievements."

Also Read: Haryana Sports Minister Booked For Sexual Harassment After Athletics Coach Files Complaint

