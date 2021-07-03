Calcutta HC Slams Bengal Govt Over Post-Poll Violence, Directs Filing Of Cases

The Calcutta High Court on Friday, July 2, slammed the West Bengal government and ordered the police to register cases in all incidents of violence that took place post assembly elections in the state.

It also directed the Trinamool Congress(TMC)-led government to ensure medical treatment and rations to victims, The Indian Express reported.

Taking Cognisance Of The Violence

Based on the recommendations on a report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 30, a five-judge bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar issued the order.

After taking into consideration the interim report, the court stated that a 'number of persons were killed'.

"Many suffered sexual violence and grievous injuries. Even minor girls were not spared. They have been brutally assaulted sexually. Properties were damaged and a number of people were forced to leave their homes and migrate to neighbouring states," it said, reported The Times of India.

Coming To The Rescue Of The Victims

The court pointed out that most complaints were not recorded by the police department or were suppressed in cross-cases against the persons. It directed the department to register cases in all the matter which have either been reported to them or have been placed before the NHRC.

"The State shall make all arrangements for medical treatment of all who have been injured in the violence, post assembly elections. Supply of rations be ensured to the persons, even if they have lost their ration cards," it said.'



The court also directed West Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi to preserve all documents related to the violence.

NHRC Team Attacked

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), probing the incidents of post-poll violence in the state on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, was allegedly attacked by goons in West Bengal's Jadavpur earlier this week.

