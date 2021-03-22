Uttarakhand: Case Against Hindu Yuva Vahini Over 'Non-Hindu Prohibition' Banners In Dehradun Temples

Uttarakhand police on Sunday, March 21, registered an FIR against members of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing outfit, under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc.) of the Indian Penal Code after banners were put up in more than 150 temples in Dehradun prohibiting the entry of non-Hindus in the premises.

"The matter is being looked into and some posters have also been removed," the police said, reported The New Indian Express.

The banners put up in temples read, "Yeh teertha Hinduo ka pavitra sthal hai, ismein gair Hinduo ka pravesh varjit hai." (This site is a holy place for Hindus, the entry of non-Hindus is prohibited).

The temples where these banners are installed are located in and around Chakrata Road, Prem Nagar, Ghantaghar, Siddhuwala areas of Dehradun.

#Uttarakhand: Hindu Yuva Vahini volunteers placed banners at several temples in #Dehradun mentioning that anyone apart from #Hindu community is not allowed inside the premises. pic.twitter.com/QXYiW2NDiI — TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) March 20, 2021

The move comes days after a teenage Muslim boy was assaulted and thrashed for drinking water at the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. The members of the outfit also plan to put up the banners in Char Dham temples- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.



Defending the move, Jeetu Randhawa, state general secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini said, "The move is to extend support to Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati. BSP MLA from Dhaulana Aslam Chaudhary has given a statement saying that the temple belonged to his ancestors and he will remove the posters banning the entry of non-Hindus into the temple."The opposition on Sunday launched a scathing attack over this move by the outfit.

The move was criticised by the opposition who called it an attempt to incite hatred and controversy.

Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of Uttarakhand unit of the Indian National Congress said, "This move by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliated outfit is to tarnish 'Sanatan Dharma's and not to save or preserve. This move is to incite hatred and controversy to divert attention from key issues auch as development, unemployed and corruption in the state. Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi where Lord Badri Kedar reside. People of Uttarakhand will never support this."

Also Read: "Non-Hindus Not Allowed": Banners Hanged Outside 150 Temples In Dehradun

