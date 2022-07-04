All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Banking Frauds Of Over Rs 1,000 Crores Witness Significant Decline In Fraud Cases In FY22

Image Credit- Unsplash, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Banking Frauds Of Over Rs 1,000 Crores Witness Significant Decline In Fraud Cases In FY22

Tanmay Channa

Writer: Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing BSc.Economics from NMIMS University, Mumbai. I have a deep interest for research and journalism.

See article by Tanmay Channa

India,  4 July 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The banking sector witnessed a notable decline in frauds of sums over ₹100 crores. The number of fraud cases in the public and private sector banks fell from 265 in 2020-21 to 118 in the financial year 2022.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian banking sector saw a significant decline in fraud cases of sums over ₹100 crores in 2021-22. The banks reported cases worth ₹41,000 crores in 2021-22 compared to ₹1.05 lakh crores in the previous year.

According to official data, the number of fraud cases in the public and private sector banks fell from 265 in 2020-21 to 118 in the financial year 2022.

What Does RBI Data Say?

According to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India in the case of public sector banks, the total number of fraud cases over ₹100 crore dropped from 167 in FY21 to 80, and in the case of private sector banks, it fell from 98 in FY21 to 38.

When it comes to cumulative amount, it has come down to ₹28,000 crores from ₹65,000 crores in FY21 in case of public sector banks and from ₹39,900 crores to ₹13,000 crores in case of the private sector.

Steps Taken To Check Frauds

RBI has taken various steps in a bid to check frauds. It has been improving the efficacy of the Early Warning System(EWS) framework, strengthening fraud governance and response system, augmenting data analysis for transaction monitoring and introducing dedicated Market Intelligence (MI) Unit for frauds.

During 2021-22, the RBI carried out a study on implementing the EWS framework in select Scheduled Commercial Banks in collaboration with the Reserve Bank Information Technology Private Limited (ReBIT). Machine Learning(ML) algorithms were used to assess the effectiveness of EWS in select banks.

Biggest Banking Frauds Of 2022

According to a report by The Hindu, the State Bank of India(SBI) reported a fraud which amounted to ₹22,842 crores and was perpetrated by ABG Shipyard and its promoters.

In June, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, director Dheeraj Wadhawan and others were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a new case involving ₹34,615 crores. It is the biggest brank fraud probed by the agency.

Union Bank of India-led consortium alleged that DHFL had availed credit facility to the tune of ₹42,871 crores between 2010 and 2018 from the consortium under various arrangements. But, it started defaulting on repayments from May 2019 onwards. The banks declared these accounts as non-performing assets. The 17 banks in the consortium had to suffer a loss of ₹34,615 crores.

Also Read: Remarkable! India Hands Over 75 Ambulances, 17 School Buses To Nepal To Strengthen Ties

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanmay Channa
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Banking Fraud 
Reserve Bank Of India 
State Bank Of India 
RBI 

Must Reads

Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Increases To 42, Search Operation Continues For Missing 20 People
Delhi Municipal Schools Start Initiative To Make Students Aware Of Waste Management Through Artificial Intelligence
Banking Frauds Of Over Rs 1,000 Crores Witness Significant Decline In Fraud Cases In FY22
My Story: 'From Not Being Accepted By Society To Becoming A Queer Entrepreneur, Journey Wasn't Easy'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X