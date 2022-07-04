Remarkable! India Hands Over 75 Ambulances, 17 School Buses To Nepal To Strengthen Ties

India gifted 75 ambulances and 17 school buses to several organisations in Nepal on July 3 in an effort to build long-lasting and robust relations between both countries. The contribution made by India will aid the Himalayan nation in boosting its education and healthcare infrastructure. India's gift of 75 ambulances to Nepal marks the 75th of Independent India.



Developing Bond Between Nations

The keys to the vehicles were handed over by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava in the presence of Devendra Paudel, Nepal's Minister of Education, Science & Technology. Ambassador Srivastava, after the event, said, "The gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of the very robust and strong development partnership between the two countries."

This initiative had been one of the long-standing traditions of the Indian government under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster efforts of the Nepal government to strengthen its infrastructure in health and education, he added. Minister Paudel also applauded India's ongoing developmental projects in Nepal and mentioned that these projects would further enhance the linkage between the people and improve bilateral relations between the nations, reported India Today.

'Roti-Beti' Relationship

Due to overall strategic interests in the region, Nepal has always been an essential part of India, and the chief of both countries has often marked the 'Roti-Beti' relationship. India in 2020 gifted over 40 ambulances and six school buses to the Himalayan nation to mark Mahatama Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary. Similarly, in 2021, India handed over 39 ambulances armed with ventilators to Nepal, which helped Kathmandu to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1950s Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship underpins the relation and ties between both countries. On the other hand, Nepal is heavily dependent on India for the transportation of goods as access to the sea for Nepal is only through India. The bilateral relations are decades old and are further strengthening for a better tomorrow.

