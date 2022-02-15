All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Biggest Bank Loan Scam In CBI History! ABG Shipyard Frauds Rs 22,842 Cr With 28 Banks In 5 Yrs

Credits: Wikipedia, Pixabay 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Biggest Bank Loan Scam In CBI History! ABG Shipyard Frauds Rs 22,842 Cr With 28 Banks In 5 Yrs

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  15 Feb 2022 1:02 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

This is the biggest fraud in Indian history as well. Between 2012-2017, the company was sanctioned credit facilities of Rs 22,842 crore from 28 banks and financial entities. The firm created a series of transactions to cheat a consortium of banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), IDBI and ICICI.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has registered the biggest bank loan scam in its history, with Gujarat-based shipbuilding company ABG Shipyard committing a fraud of Rs 22,842 crores. Besides the agency's record, this is the biggest fraud in Indian history.

ABG Shipyard Ltd (ABGSL) is the flagship company of the ABG Group which is engaged in the business of shipbuilding and repair.

Defrauded 28 Banks In 5 Years

Between 2012-2017, the company was sanctioned credit facilities of Rs 22,842 crores from 28 banks and financial entities. The firm created a series of transactions to cheat a consortium of banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), IDBI and ICICI.

Firm, Officers Booked

The agency has booked the firm and former chairman and managing director, Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India, Business Standard reported.

Executive director Santhanam Muthaswamy, directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevetia and ABG International Pvt Ltd have also been named.

They have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and several sections of the IPC for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position.

Acting On SBI's Complaint

CBI acted upon the complaint filed by the bank two years ago, on November 8, 2019. Following the complaint, the agency sought clarification on March 12, 2020.

Later, the bank filed another complaint in August 2020. After investigating the case for nearly one and a half years, the CBI filed an FIR last week, on February 7.

Misappropriation Of Funds

BS quoted the Forensic Audit by Ernst and Young, which said that the accused conspired together and committed illegal activities - diverting funds, misappropriation and criminal breach of trust in five years.

The funds were used for all the purposes other than for which the banks sanctioned them. According to BS, the loan account was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) in July 2016 and fraud in 2019.

Affected By Fall In Commodity Demands

SBI quoted ABGSL as a significant player in the shipbuilding industry in India. The shipyards are located at Dahej and Surat. In Surat, the yard builds vessels up to 18,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and 1,20,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) at Dahej.

According to the report, the company has constructed more than 165 vessels, including 46 for the export market, in the last 16 years. The vessels include the newsprint carriers, self-discharging and loading bulk cement carriers, floating cranes with international classification, and so forth.

However, the demand for commercial vessels dropped due to a fall in the industry since 2015. The losses further escalated due to a lack of defence orders, making it difficult for the company to repay.

"Global crisis has impacted the shipping industry due to fall in commodity, prices and cargo demand. Besides, cancellation of contracts for a few ships and vessels piled up inventory, which resulted in a lack of working capital, causing a significant increase in the operating cycle, thereby aggravating the liquidity problem and financial problem," BS quoted the bank's statement.
"The company has been referred to NCLT, Ahmedabad, by ICICI Bank for CIRP," it added.

13 Locations Raided

CBI conducted search operations at 13 locations, including Mumbai, Pune, Bharuch, etc. They raided the company's premises, the accused directors and other officials and seized multiple documents.

Also Read: Delhi's Road To Sustainability: Civic Body To Set Up Waste-To-Art Park In Karol Bagh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Bank Loan Scam 
CBI 
ABG Shipyard 
Fraud 
Rs 22 
842 Crores 
28 Banks 
SBI 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X