Azim Premji Foundation Commits To Contribute Rs 2125 Crore To Tackle COVID Crisis

Wipro and the Azim Premji Foundation have nearly doubled their aid to tackle the pandemic amid the second wave of COVID-19 crisis in India. In April 2020, the foundation had donated Rs₹1,125 crore, while this time it contributed ₹ 2,125 crore.

The foundation said that the previous investment helped create healthcare capacity and benefitted five crore people across 100 districts. Besides supporting the national effort for vaccination, the donation had provided 54 crore meals to over 1.3 crore people and helped 83 lakh people to regenerate their livelihoods.

New objective

The foundation said that the objective of its recent contribution is to help the vaccination drive in India, as reported by The News Minute.

"These efforts would include augmentation of capacity of the public system to vaccinate, demand creation for vaccination through community mobilisation and dealing with vaccine hesitancy. These committed funds are in addition to the financial outlay of our regular operations – which too continue," the foundation said.

It also told its plan to reach out to some of the most underprivileged and vulnerable population in 85 to 110 districts in 10 states.

Previous Donations By Foundation

According to the statement released by the foundation, disadvantaged regions in states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Telangana, and Uttarakhand, where the foundation has its presence or has partners, have benefitted from the donation last year.

Their teams work directly with the government functionaries to understand the crisis, identify the fault lines, and mitigate them in those areas, the statement noted.

The foundation said that it had provided over 2 lakh PPE kits, 50,000 pulse oximeters, and other equipment for frontline workers. It also noted that 10,000 oxygenated beds and 1,000 ICU beds are being enabled in the public system as they had committed.

The foundation also said that it was extending humanitarian support by providing cooked meals, hygiene kits, dry ration to close to 1.3 crore people in 27 states and three Union Territories. The foundation added that it had reached out to 83.5 lakh people in more than 300 blocks across 13 states during the Covid crisis.

