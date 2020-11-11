Azim Premji Emerges As Most Generous Indian, Donated Rs 22 Crore Per Day In FY 2020

With a donation of ₹7,904 crores during 2019-20, Wipro founder Azim Premji has topped the list of philanthropists in India for the year 2020. The list of "India's most generous" was released by Hurun India and EdelGive on Tuesday.

The total donations from him increased by 1,645% when compared to ₹453 crore done in the previous year. The founder of HCL, Shiv Nadar who had topped the list last year, stood second this year, with donations of ₹795 crore during April 2019 to March 2020 period.

Both the founders of IT giants, Premji and Nadar, donated primarily towards education. India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited stood third on the list, with donations of ₹458 crore. He primarily donated for disaster relief.

The fourth spot was earned by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group followed by Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group at the 5th spot.

Hurun India said that it has partnered with EdelGive Foundation towards creating this report to understand philanthropic giving in the country from a data and evidence point of view. Donations were measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

The managing director and chief researcher of Hurun India, Anas Rahman Junaid said that the preferred cause supported by India's top philanthropists had been education, although poverty alleviation has grown dramatically to become the second most popular cause this year.



According to The Hindu, Indian philanthropy numbers are at a record high, with the number of individuals who have donated more than ₹10 crore increasing to 78 from 37 over the last two years.

Amit Chandra and Archana Chandra of the A.T.E. Chandra Foundation are the first and only professional managers to enter the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List.

Also Read: Tata Motors Provides Assistance To Underprivileged Students For Clearing Competitive Exams