Tata Motors Provides Assistance To Underprivileged Students For Clearing Competitive Exams

One of India's leading automakers, Tata Motors, in association with Avanti Fellow NGO is conducting special coaching classes for unprivileged students to help them to get prepared for competitive exams such as NEET, IIT JEE Mains and IIT JEE Advanced.

Benefitting from this programme, 43 students received coaching and have cleared IIT-JEE Mains while 27 students have cleared IIT-JEE Advanced.

Conducted at JNV centres across India for students of class 11th and 12th, the programme aims to nurture and enable young minds to achieve their career aspirations. Over the years, graduates of this programme have got admission in the topmost universities in the country, and many of them even achieved full-time scholarships at the world's best universities.

The achievements are said to have been a result of the unique peer-to-peer learning approach which has been adopted by the mentors. The skilled mentors at the coaching centre have helped the students to understand the concepts better and instilled smarter problem-solving skills. It has also kept the students motivated to work harder.

Even with the pandemic situation, this programme is going on virtually, and coaching is being imparted to students through online medium keeping the safety of the students as a priority. Over 212 students from 41 different schools nationally have registered to attend the online classes batches. The NEET results have also been quite encouraging with 22 students qualifying the exams.