'Stabbed 10-15 Times': Indian-Born Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Stage In New York

Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie was attacked and stabbed in the neck on stage at an event in upstate New York on August 12 (local time), nearly 33 years after Iran issued a fatwa on him for his novel "The Satanic Verses", as per the local police and eyewitness.

As per reports in The Times Of India, a man confronted Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution while he was speaking and punched or stabbed him almost 10 to 15 times while he was being introduced. On impact, the 75-year-old author fell to the floor.

The attacker, who is yet to be named, was immediately brought down by other attendees who ran onto the stage to protect Rushdie.

The India-born author was given immediate medical attention before he was quickly evacuated in a medivac to a nearby hospital on a chopper.

Photos and video clips on social media of the alleged assailant being led away by police showed a young man with close-cropped hair.

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed after taking stage at a Chautauqua Institute event.



This man has been detained by police.-#NYPD#SalmanRushdie #Newyork pic.twitter.com/M2xt3nicbh — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 12, 2022

Rushdie was in Chautauqua to attend the CHQ 2022 literary event near Buffalo and was about to deliver a talk on artistic freedom to a room full of audiences.



The interviewer who was talking to Rushdie, Henry Reese, reportedly also sustained injuries in the attack. Meanwhile, the police did not reveal a motive for the attack on the author, and it was also not clear what kind of weapon was used. Police detained the attacker.

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked at a speaking event in Chautauqua, N.Y., on Friday by a man who stormed the stage and stabbed the writer in the neck, police said. https://t.co/PQqhVSFKkq pic.twitter.com/4QwIUzi3Jx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 12, 2022

"On August 12, 2022, at about 11 am, a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital," the New York State police stated in an official release.



