Stabbed 10-15 Times: Indian-Born Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Stage In New York

Image Credit: Wikipedia and Twitter/CharlieSavenor

Others/World,  13 Aug 2022 4:11 AM GMT

Salman Rushdie was in Chautauqua to attend the CHQ 2022 literary event near Buffalo and was about to deliver a talk on artistic freedom to a room full of audiences.

Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie was attacked and stabbed in the neck on stage at an event in upstate New York on August 12 (local time), nearly 33 years after Iran issued a fatwa on him for his novel "The Satanic Verses", as per the local police and eyewitness.

Salman Rushdie Attacked In NY

As per reports in The Times Of India, a man confronted Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution while he was speaking and punched or stabbed him almost 10 to 15 times while he was being introduced. On impact, the 75-year-old author fell to the floor.

The attacker, who is yet to be named, was immediately brought down by other attendees who ran onto the stage to protect Rushdie.

The India-born author was given immediate medical attention before he was quickly evacuated in a medivac to a nearby hospital on a chopper.

Clips Of The Incident Go Viral On Socials

Photos and video clips on social media of the alleged assailant being led away by police showed a young man with close-cropped hair.

Rushdie was in Chautauqua to attend the CHQ 2022 literary event near Buffalo and was about to deliver a talk on artistic freedom to a room full of audiences.

The interviewer who was talking to Rushdie, Henry Reese, reportedly also sustained injuries in the attack. Meanwhile, the police did not reveal a motive for the attack on the author, and it was also not clear what kind of weapon was used. Police detained the attacker.

"On August 12, 2022, at about 11 am, a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital," the New York State police stated in an official release.

Also Read: 'Rotis Fit For Dogs'! UP Police Constable Breaks Down Over Poor Quality Of Mess Food

