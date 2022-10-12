All section
Image Credit- Twitter/ SilcharNow, Brumby

The Logical Indian Crew

Assam Rain Continues To Wreak Havoc, Affects Over 33,000 People In 46 Villages So Far

Assam,  12 Oct 2022 6:24 AM GMT

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, updated that rain with thunderstorms and lightning is plausible to occur in various places in 21 districts until Wednesday (October 12).

Heavy rainfall in several parts of Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has resulted in the inundation of various areas in the state, affecting more than 33,000 people, an official informed on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast more downpours over the next two days, which is expected to deteriorate the condition further, as reported by NDTV.

Different Areas Affected Due To Heavy Rainfall

In its flood bulletin, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that three districts -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh -- have been affected by the deluge that lashed Assam since Monday (October 10). As of now, no relief camps have been opened; however, six relief distribution centres are functional in the Dhemaji district.

According to the ASDMA report, an embankment at Naoboicha in the Lakhimpur district has been impacted, while roads in the two Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts have been damaged. Additionally, there have been reports of erosion from the Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Morigaon and Sonitpur districts.

Also, the report cautioned that the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in the Jorhat district. Currently, in total, at least 33,836 people in 46 villages under eight revenue circles of these three districts are whirling under the calamity.

Rain Showers To Continue In Coming Days

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, updated that rain with thunderstorms and lightning is plausible to occur in various places in 21 districts until Wednesday (October 12).

Assam had witnessed one of the worst showers earlier this year, with floods and landslides claiming 199 lives. Almost annually, three to four waves of flood devastate the state.

Last week, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, directed the Assam government to develop a long-term plan to protect the northeastern state from flood for decades so that more development can be ensured.

