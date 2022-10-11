TCS Calls Moonlighting 'Ethical Issue', Confirms No Action Taken Against Any Employee

India's most extensive Information & Technology services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday (October 10), stated moonlighting is an "ethical issue" and against its essence values but has not taken any action against any employee.

The IT company has a staff of more than 6.16 lakh people. Milind Lakkad, its Chief Human Resources Officer, told reporters that it would take into consideration all the relevant dimensions while formulating its final perspective on the issue, which has been dominating headlines for the last few weeks.

He said, "Moonlighting we believe is an ethical issue, and it is against our core values and culture," reported NDTV.

No Action Taken Against Any Employee

Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director stated that any staff is barred from working for any other organisation as part of the service contract.

Lakkad, while referring to Wipro, said that unlike its peers, which recently announced the sacking of more than 300 workers, TCS has not taken any action against any staff.

He said that the IT giant has a long-term commitment towards its staff, and the latter also has a "reciprocal commitment" towards the company and also acknowledged that, at present, its peers in the industry may have different sentiments on the subject.

Further, the Chief Human Resources Officer concluded that the company has been communicating its viewpoint on moonlighting lately but did not elaborate.

Varied Takes On Moonlighting

In the past few weeks, CXOs in the IT industry have offered varied takes on moonlighting. Over the last few months, the IT industry has faced a human resources shortage triggered by a heightened demand for services following the greater adoption of digitalisation post the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some, like Tech Mahindra, have supported the idea of side hustles, others, such as IBM and Wipro, have flagged concerns about it.

