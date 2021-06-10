Assam: Protest Erupts in Nagaon After Man Allegedly Dies Due To Police Thrashing

On Wednesday, June 9, a man named Sohaib Akhtar, died in central Assam's Nagaon district, allegedly because of police beatings during lockdown hours. The incident occurred in the Rupahihat region, and a police team had been dispatched there.

According to the police, unlawful betting was taking place in Gareki, a village in the Rupahihat subdivision. The men fled when the cops raided the area. One of them died after drowning in a water body.

"As per preliminary information, the officer in charge of Rupahihat police station received information that some people are involved in betting and gambling despite the curfew. The police team went to the place and the people starting running. During the chase, one of them fell in a pond and died " the district police chief, Anand Mishra, said to NDTV.

Meanwhile, locals claimed the men were playing cricket when the cops arrived for a regular patrol. They were brutally beaten by the cops for violating the lockdown. This, they claimed, was a case of police brutality. The young man was rushed to the local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

"The police brutally hit him on the head with the butt of a gun. They were just playing cricket. The youth died due to police brutality. We need justice for him," said a villager.

A furious mob surrounded the local police station after the death of Sohaib Akhtar of Gareki village, to stage a demonstration with the youth's body. After the mob started throwing stones at the police station and damaging police vehicles, officers launched a baton charge and fired into the air.

