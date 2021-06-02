Assam: Junior Doctor Brutally Beaten, Kicked By Family Of COVID Victim, 24 Arrested

Assam's Hojai district reported a despicable incident, where a junior doctor at a COVID Care Centre was brutally thrashed by the family members of the COVID deceased patient.

The video of the assault was widely circulated on social media, with a growing chorus among the doctors and netizens for justice and strict punishment for the people.

The state police have arrested 24 people in an overnight search on Wednesday, June 2, India Today reported. In a tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that he is monitoring the investigation on priority.

24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the chargesheet will be filed at the earliest.



I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served. https://t.co/CVgRaEW0di — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2021

The Incident

The incident took place on Tuesday, June 1, at Odali Model Hospital. The patient was admitted to the hospital at 11 am but died of the virus complications in the afternoon, around 2 pm.

It was Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati's first day on duty in the area after completing his MBBS course. He reached the centre around 1:30 pm. Angered by the patient's death, the relatives brutally beat Senapati with utensils, sticks and kicked him.

The miscreants also vandalised several important medical equipment, and the hospital building and the staff ran for their safety.

"The relatives of the patient complained that the patient's condition was serious. When I saw the patient, I found that he had already died. The relatives then immediately vandalised the furniture at the hospital and attacked me. I entered a room to hide from them, but they found me and assaulted me. They snatched my gold chain, my ring and my mobile," the media quoted the young doctor as saying.

The doctor had to be shifted to another hospital in Nagaon as he was severely injured.

Assault Condemned By IMA

The Assam Medical Services Association (AMSA) members visited Senapati in hospital and had urged the government to initiate stringent action against the culprits. "This type of incident demoralises our serving attitude. They are not only enemies to doctors but also the entire community. We request to arrest the miscreants in 12 hours and stringent punishment be given so that such incidents do not happen in future."

The association said that doctors would boycott the Outpatient department (OPD) in all government medical facilities, apart from the emergency services and COVID duties, if no action is taken.

IMA Assam also requested the state government to provide cameras and 24X7 security to avoid any such violence in future.

The Indian Medical Association had also condemned the attack on the doctor and called the incident barbaric. The association had demanded all hospital to be declared protective zones, enforce central hospital protection law, the media reported.

Probe Ordered

Posting the video, the CM had condemned the attack and confirmed an immediate probe into the matter.

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin also denounced the attack and had confirmed the arrest of the four before the department caught the rest. The department arrested the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Irked By Ramdev's Allopathy Remarks, Doctors In Delhi Observe Black Day