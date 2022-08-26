All section
Assam Govt To Close Down 34 State Run Schools After All Students Fail Class 10 Exams

Image Credit- Wikipedia (Representational), Assam Govt

Assam,  26 Aug 2022 6:23 AM GMT

Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, mentioned that spending taxpayers' money on these government schools is meaningless if the success rate is zero. These schools function on an annual budget sanctioned by the state government every year.

The Assam government has planned to close down 34 state-run schools after all students failed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 board examination this year. The recent result showed poor marks secured by the students, leading them to stay unqualified in their board exams.

According to officials of the Assam Secondary Education Department, over 500 students from 34 government schools spread across the state appeared for their board exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). Still, none of them managed to qualify the same.

'Spending Taxpayers' Money Is Meaningless'

After the results were declared, the Education Minister of State, Ranoj Pegu, mentioned that spending taxpayers' money on these government schools is meaningless if the success rate is zero. The state-run schools function on an annual budget sanctioned by the state government every year. Ultimately, the taxpayers indirectly pay the operational costs of all the government schools across the state.

He added that there are several other schools in the state where the enrolment rate of the students is significantly less. He said, "If no students exist, how will the school survive? In a few schools, there are only 2-3 students. The primary duty of schools is to impart education. If a school's result in the HSLC examination is zero, then it is better not to have such a school. The government can't spend taxpayer's money for zero results," NDTV reported.

Education Condition In Assam

Recently, around 290 schools in Assam sent reports to the Secondary Education Department that the enrollment rate of students in their institution is significantly less, and the results are also not satisfactory. In June 2022, the education department already sent show cause notice to over 100 such schools for poor results of their students in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC).

The minister of education said these schools would be merged with the neighboring schools soon. He said, "For this merging process, some schools will be shut down. We will try to move the new school forward with a new look. It is a continuous process; there are around 2000-2500 such proposals in the state, and we are examining it and trying our best to keep these schools."

Also Read: Jharkhand Govt Signs MoU With UK To Start New Scholarship Program For Marginalised Communities

