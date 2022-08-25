All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Jharkhand Govt Signs MoU With UK To Start New Scholarship Program For Marginalised Communities

Image Credit: Twitter/ Alex Ellis

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand Govt Signs MoU With UK To Start New Scholarship Program For Marginalised Communities

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Jharkhand,  25 Aug 2022 8:31 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Under this scholarship, up to five scholars will be selected and provided financial support to pursue a one-year master's degree in the UK. It aims to prepare global leaders from India by offering them an opportunity to study abroad.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The United Kingdom (UK) government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jharkhand government on Tuesday (August 23) that will mark the beginning of a new scholarship program for the students coming from marginalised and under-represented communities of the state.

The initiative has been taken to provide higher studies in the UK for those who can become future leaders.

MGJSM Scholarship

According to the British High Commission in India press release, the Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda (MGJSM) scholarship will be offered annually from 2023 onwards. Under this scholarship, up to five scholars will be selected and provided financial support to pursue a one-year master's degree in the UK.

The initiative aims to prepare global leaders from India by offering them an opportunity to study abroad. The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren during his two-day visit to the state, reported Times Now.

After the successful event in Ranchi, Alex Ellis took to Twitter and said, "Delighted to invest our shared future with @JharkhandCMO @HemantSorenJMM. Scholarships to marginalised & under-represented communities with support from @CheveningFCDO. Tool for improving adaptation to climate change in rural communities."

Climate Resilience Information System And Planning

The Jharkhand Module of the Climate Resilience Information System and Planning (CRISP-M) was also launched by the UK. It's a mobile phone and web-based geographic information system that supports the monitoring, planning and implementation of the NREGA scheme.

It was designed and developed under the UK government's Infrastructure for Climate Resilient Growth Program in India.

The CRISP-M tool given to the Jharkhand government will help in climate risk management and the designing and planning of social protection. The government will efficiently warn for early action on drought management, and it will aid many households across the state vulnerable to climate change.

Also Read: Prophet Remark Row: Protest Leaves Telangana BJP Speechless, Shops & Schools Shut In Shalibanda

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
British High Commission In India 
MGJSM scholarship 
UK Scholarship 

Must Reads

Record More Than 130 Indian-Americans At Crucial Positions In US President Biden's Administration
Minor Girl Can Marry Without Parental Consent Under Muslim Law, Rules Delhi HC 
Indian Media Outlets Share 2019 Photo As Recent Blast In Kabul
Indian Football Team Was Forced To Play Barefoot At 1948 Olympics Because Nehru Didn't Provide Any Shoes? No, Viral Claim Is False
Similar Posts
Countering Saffronisation Of Educational Institutions, Karnatakas CFI Announces Month Long Campaign
Education

Countering 'Saffronisation' Of Educational Institutions, Karnataka's CFI Announces Month Long...

The Logical Indian Crew
Dangerous To Have Boys & Girls Sit Together In Classes: Gender-Neutral Policy In Kerala Strikes Controversy Again
Education

'Dangerous' To Have Boys & Girls Sit Together In Classes: Gender-Neutral Policy In Kerala Strikes...

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Collective Action Of Schools, Teachers, Parents: Know How This NGO Is Leveraging Early Childhood Education
Education

Collective Action Of Schools, Teachers, Parents: Know How This NGO Is Leveraging Early Childhood...

Ronit Kumar Singh
Assam CM Announces 4 Hour Shutdown Of Internet Services To Curb Malpractices During Exams
Education

Assam CM Announces 4 Hour Shutdown Of Internet Services To Curb Malpractices During Exams

The Logical Indian Crew
Youth Participation Key To Localising Sustainable Development Goals In India
Education

Youth Participation Key To Localising Sustainable Development Goals In India

Save the Children

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X