Jharkhand Govt Signs MoU With UK To Start New Scholarship Program For Marginalised Communities

The United Kingdom (UK) government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jharkhand government on Tuesday (August 23) that will mark the beginning of a new scholarship program for the students coming from marginalised and under-represented communities of the state.

The initiative has been taken to provide higher studies in the UK for those who can become future leaders.

MGJSM Scholarship

According to the British High Commission in India press release, the Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda (MGJSM) scholarship will be offered annually from 2023 onwards. Under this scholarship, up to five scholars will be selected and provided financial support to pursue a one-year master's degree in the UK.

The initiative aims to prepare global leaders from India by offering them an opportunity to study abroad. The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren during his two-day visit to the state, reported Times Now.

After the successful event in Ranchi, Alex Ellis took to Twitter and said, "Delighted to invest our shared future with @JharkhandCMO @HemantSorenJMM. Scholarships to marginalised & under-represented communities with support from @CheveningFCDO. Tool for improving adaptation to climate change in rural communities."

Delighted to invest our shared future with @JharkhandCMO @HemantSorenJMM



👉Scholarships to 🇬🇧 for marginalised & under-represented communities with support from @CheveningFCDO



👉Tool for improving adaptation to climate change in rural communities pic.twitter.com/4nXl0EdpQ1 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 23, 2022

Climate Resilience Information System And Planning

The Jharkhand Module of the Climate Resilience Information System and Planning (CRISP-M) was also launched by the UK. It's a mobile phone and web-based geographic information system that supports the monitoring, planning and implementation of the NREGA scheme.

It was designed and developed under the UK government's Infrastructure for Climate Resilient Growth Program in India.

The CRISP-M tool given to the Jharkhand government will help in climate risk management and the designing and planning of social protection. The government will efficiently warn for early action on drought management, and it will aid many households across the state vulnerable to climate change.

