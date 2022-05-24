All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Assam Floods: In Big Relief, Centre Sanctions Rs 180 Cr For Restoration Of Railway Network In Dima Hasao

Image Credit- ANI, Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sen

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Assam Floods: In Big Relief, Centre Sanctions Rs 180 Cr For Restoration Of Railway Network In Dima Hasao

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Assam,  24 May 2022 3:47 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Along with the centre, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has also assured CM Sarma that it would mend the National Highway in the Dima Hasao district by May 31 and make it motorable.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The centre has sanctioned a whopping amount of Rs 180 crores for the restoration work of the railway network destroyed by floods and landslides in the Lumding-Badarpur section in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state chief minister, took to his official Twitter handle on Monday, confirming the allocation of Rs 180 crores for the repairing of the railway line that was entirely wrecked in the floods and landslides last week.

Earlier the chief minister met Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railway Minister, in New Delhi on Sunday and expressed gratitude for his prompt initiative.

The CM informed that the Railway Ministry had given assurance that the restoration work of the rail network in the Lumding-Badarpur section in the Dima Hasao district of the state would be completed by July 10.

Sarma added that repairing the vandalised portions of the essential rail link would restore the connectivity between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys of Assam. Further, it would also reconnect Tripura, Mizoram and parts of Manipur with the rest of the country.

NHAI Assures Restoration Of National Highway

Along with the centre, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has also assured CM Sarma that it would mend the National Highway in the Dima Hasao district. NHAI would complete the restoration work by May 31 and make it motorable.

On the crisis of the Dima Hasao, Sarma said, "The hill district is under an acute scarcity of petrol and diesel. IOC and a few other oil companies supply oil to the district through airdropping. Today they airdropped 6,000 litres of petrol and diesel in the district," quoted Sentinel Assam.

Situation Due To Assam Floods

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had suspended all trains through the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, due to the damage to railway tracks at multiple locations after the floods hit the state in mid-May.

As per reports, at least 24 people have lost their lives in devastating floods and landslides in Assam this year so far.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Teen Boy Held For Assaulting Tribal Girl After CM Soren Shares Video Of Incident, Calls For Action

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Assam Floods 
Restoration 
Railway Network 
Himanta Biswa Sarma 

Must Reads

10-Yr-Old Creates App That Makes Children Aware Of 'Good Touch And Bad Touch' In Playful Manner
My Story: 'I Was 19-Years-Old When I Lost My Mother, But Her Teachings Inspire Me Till Today'
Union Govt Likely To Increase The Cost Of Midday Meal Scheme After Last Revision In 2020
This Delhi-Based Woman Is On A Mission To Spread Awareness On Organ Donation, Transplantation Across India
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X