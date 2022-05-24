Assam Floods: In Big Relief, Centre Sanctions Rs 180 Cr For Restoration Of Railway Network In Dima Hasao

The centre has sanctioned a whopping amount of Rs 180 crores for the restoration work of the railway network destroyed by floods and landslides in the Lumding-Badarpur section in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state chief minister, took to his official Twitter handle on Monday, confirming the allocation of Rs 180 crores for the repairing of the railway line that was entirely wrecked in the floods and landslides last week.

Earlier the chief minister met Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railway Minister, in New Delhi on Sunday and expressed gratitude for his prompt initiative.

Glad to meet Hon Union Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji in New Delhi.



Happy to share that @RailMinIndia has sanctioned ₹180 cr for restoration of the railway network that was devastated by floods & landslides in Dima Hasao and assured to complete the work by July 10. pic.twitter.com/Rtfz4uGMZE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2022

The CM informed that the Railway Ministry had given assurance that the restoration work of the rail network in the Lumding-Badarpur section in the Dima Hasao district of the state would be completed by July 10.



Sarma added that repairing the vandalised portions of the essential rail link would restore the connectivity between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys of Assam. Further, it would also reconnect Tripura, Mizoram and parts of Manipur with the rest of the country.

NHAI Assures Restoration Of National Highway

Along with the centre, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has also assured CM Sarma that it would mend the National Highway in the Dima Hasao district. NHAI would complete the restoration work by May 31 and make it motorable.

On the crisis of the Dima Hasao, Sarma said, "The hill district is under an acute scarcity of petrol and diesel. IOC and a few other oil companies supply oil to the district through airdropping. Today they airdropped 6,000 litres of petrol and diesel in the district," quoted Sentinel Assam.

Situation Due To Assam Floods

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had suspended all trains through the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, due to the damage to railway tracks at multiple locations after the floods hit the state in mid-May.

As per reports, at least 24 people have lost their lives in devastating floods and landslides in Assam this year so far.

