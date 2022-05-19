Assam Floods: Kaziranga Authorities Build Highlands To Provide Shelter For Significantly Impacted Wild Life

Around 6.6 lakh people have been affected by the fury of floods this early monsoon season in Assam till May 19. Nine people have died because of heavy downpours over the past week. Roughly 48 thousand people have sought shelter in 240 flood relief camps in Assam.

In terms of wildlife loss, Kaziranga National Park authorities have taken several actions to tackle the problem of animal lives being lost due to floods in the last few years. This year, 40 new highlands have been made in Kaziranga, known for getting submerged around 90-95% in past years and is home to two-thirds of the world's one-horned rhinoceroses and other animals, deer, tigers, elephants, etc.

Tracing The Lesser-Known Perils Of Floods

Official bulletins of the state government recorded that 66 animals died in July 2020 due to constant flooding, as stated in ANI. Another state bulletin said that 95% of Kaziranga and Tiger Reserve was underwater in 2020, and 173 anti-poaching camps from 223 had already been submerged, as reported by the Scroll.

Due to floods, most animals seek higher grounds and proceed to nearby villages and towns, resulting in conflict. Many elephants, rhinoceroses, tigers, deers, etc., have been sighted by the public during flood season. These recurrent sightings of wild animals indicate a worrying trend of neglect of wildlife, and it also marks an increase in poaching and hunting activities on rhinos, tigers, elephants, etc.

Mitigation Measures For Animals

To prevent the loss of wildlife this time around, Kaziranga officials have set up 40 new highlands within the national park to provide shelter for animals so that they don't seek nearby villages and homes, disturbing the peace between humans and animals.

The Forest Minister of Assam, Parimal Suklabaidya, said that they are fully equipped this year to save the animals and have at least 25 boats ready in case of emergency rescue and evacuation.

He further stated, "The 40 newly made highlands inside the park are scientifically designed to save the wildlife at Kaziranga national park," as reported by NorthEast Now.

