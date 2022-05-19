Sri Lanka Crisis Turns Bad To Worse As PM Wickremesinghe Informs Country Is Down To Last Day Of Petrol

The new prime minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has announced that the crisis-hit nation was down to its last day of petrol, as the nation's power minister advised the people of the country not to join the long fuel lines that have galvanised weeks of anti-government protests.

Wickremesinghe, who was officially appointed the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka last Thursday, stated that the country urgently needed $75 million in foreign exchange to pay for essential imports.

Sri Lanka Runs Out Of Petrol!

"At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day. The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives," Wickremesinghe was quoted as saying by the news agency Reuters.

He also added, "We must prepare ourselves to make some sacrifices and face the challenges of this period."

PM Wickremesinghe further revealed that two shipments of petrol and two of diesel using an Indian credit line could provide relief in the next few days; however, the nation is also facing a shortage of 14 essential medicines.

The ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka has led to widespread protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family, resulting in the resignation of his elder brother Mahinda as prime minister last week upon fighting between government supporters and protesters killed nine individuals and wounded 300 others.

Desperation Across Sri Lanka

In a desperate push to appease protesters, the president of Sri Lanka made the call to appoint Wickremesinghe, an opposition parliamentarian who previously held the post on five occasions.

However, protesters said they would continue their campaign as long as Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains the sitting president. Furthermore, they also called Wickremesinghe a stooge and have heavily criticised his appointment of four cabinet ministers, all from the political party run by the Rajapaksa siblings.

Earlier on May 166, Wickremesinghe had stated that he took the role for the country's good.

