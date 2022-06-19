All section
Flood Situation Worsens In Assam As Death Toll Rises To 62; PM Assures All Possible Support From Centre

Image Credit- Pexels, Wikipedia

Flood Situation Worsens In Assam As Death Toll Rises To 62; PM Assures All Possible Support From Centre

Assam,  19 Jun 2022 10:57 AM GMT

At least out of the eight recent deaths, three were buried alive due to a landslide, and six died in the floods. Recent deaths have been reported from the districts of Darang, Barpeta, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Sonitpur.

Floods and landslides have continued to wreak havoc in almost 90 percent of Assam as heavy rainfall continues for the fifth consecutive day. So far, over 30 lakh people in 4,291 villages have been affected across 32 districts.

At least out of the eight recent deaths, three were buried alive due to a landslide, and six died in the floods. Recent deaths have been reported from the districts of Darang, Barpeta, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Sonitpur.

A boat carrying the flood-affected people in the Hojai district capsized, with three children missing and 21 people rescued. The Deputy Commissioner of Hojai has said that search operations are going on to trace the three kids.

PM Assures Support For Affected People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he had spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and had taken stock of the situation. The PM wrote on Twitter, "Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Assam affected by flooding," as reported by News18.

The Assam CM, who visited several relief camps housing the affected people, thanked him. He had reviewed the flood-affected area of Rangia in the Kamrup district, along with relief camps at Fatima Convent School and Kolajal. He also inspected the situation with the State BJP chief and local MLA Bhabesh Kalita.

He wrote on Twitter that PM Modi had called to check up on the situation. He tweeted, "Very kind of you to have called to take an update on the relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas of Assam. We are closely monitoring the situation and providing best help to people."

Measures Being Taken

The CM said that the district administration was prepared to face any sort of emergency and urgent need. He informed that the officials have been ordered to ensure the evacuation of affected people to relief camps and that the army is also ready to provide help if the Deputy Commissioners ask them for it. He added that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officers were helping in the evacuation, as reported by The Indian Express.

Sarma ensured that the inmates of all the relief camps were being assisted with proper measures. Around 373 relief camps across the states are currently housing more than 1.08 lakh people.

Landslides have been reported in several areas of Guwahati, along with parts of Karimganj, Cacher, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, South Salmara, and Kamprup. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for both Assam and Meghalaya, which have also been severely affected by floods, for June 19 and 20.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) released a bulletin on the morning of June 19 that rivers like the Brahmaputra, at Neamatighat, Jorhat, at Tezpur, Sonitpur, at Dhubri; Manas at NH Road Crossing, Barpeta; Beki at Road Bridge, Barpeta; Jia- Bharali at NT Road Crossing, Sonitpur; Kopili at Dharamtul, Nagaon; Puthimati at NH Road Crossing, Kamrup; Pagladia at NT Road Crossing, Nalbari; Barak at BP Ghat Karimganj and Kushiyara at Karimganj are flowing above the danger level. Kopili at Kampur, Nagaon ​​is flowing above the High Flood Level.

Also Read: Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Indian Government Grants 100 E-Visas To Afghan Sikhs, Hindus On Priority

Assam Floods 
Flood 2022 
Landslide 
Narendra Modi 
Disaster 

