Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Indian Government Grants 100 E-Visas To Afghan Sikhs, Hindus On Priority

India has issued 100 e-Visas on priority to Sikhs and Hindus residing in Afghanistan in light of the terror attack on a Sikh temple, Karte Parwan Gurudwara, in Kabul on Saturday, June 18. The bomb blast injured seven people and killed two due to violence against minorities and their places of worship, stated official sources.

Taliban spokesperson added that the attackers' vehicle had blown off before reaching the target. The representative for Kabul's Commander also noted that one Taliban fighter alongside forces who had taken control of the area was killed.

Temple official Gornam Singh claimed that as many as 30 people were inside the temple premises, and one Sikh worshipper was also killed, as reported by News 18.

Condemnation By Authorities

India has condemned the incident as a 'cowardly attack' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi writing on Twitter, "Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees." India has remarked that it will follow this incident's updates and monitor closely.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a BJP leader, commented that the terror incident had made chances of peace for the Sikh community in Afghanistan abysmal.

The Pakistani Government has also condemned the attack by stating, "seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan," which has been targetting minority religious groups, showing a growing trend of intolerance.

Threat To The Sikh Identity

According to the Times of India, the Sikh community has been a target of communal violence against minorities in many countries, including India. Previously in Afghanistan, in 2020, a blast at another gurudwara had occurred in Kabul, killing 25 people as the Islamic state authorities told.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) slammed the incident. It sought the Indian Government's action to take the matter up to United Nations General Assembly.

The DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka and General Secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the terror attack was 'highly condemnable'. They further commented during the press conference that the pattern of recurring violence against minorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially the destruction of the holy places, violates the human rights of minority communities.

