Aspirants To Now Get Only Two chances, Instead Of 4, To Crack JEE-M This Year- Here's Why

Aspirants To Now Get Only Two chances, Instead Of 4, To Crack JEE-M This Year- Heres Why

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

India,  16 Feb 2022 9:40 AM GMT

JEE (Main), the multi-session computer-based test, is taken by students for admission in top engineering institutions and securing eligibility to appear for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Aspirants of the engineering course will now get two attempts, instead of four, to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) in 2022, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) opted to conduct the entrance exam only in April and May. The ministry of education had earlier decided to raise the number of attempts to four from 2021 onwards.

According to the initial talk between officials of the ministry of health, MoE, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG will now be taking place between the third week of June and the first week of July. Approximately 26 lakh medical, engineering, and allied programme aspirants sat for these examinations last year.

Two Shots Now At JEE Main

JEE (Main), the multi-session computer-based test, is taken by students for admission in top engineering institutions and securing eligibility to appear for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology.

The number of attempts allowed to a student increased from one to two in 2019 and to four in 2021. Some of the results show how aspirants significantly benefited from taking multiple shots at a high-pressure exam. The best four attempts were considered the candidate's final score in 2021.

Education & COVID Crisis!

According to The Times Of India, the official stated that the primary reason for offering four attempts in 2021 was amid the ongoing COVID crisis.

"Situation was different due to the second wave. However, things have improved and based on the current situation, it has been decided that two attempts would be as beneficial. The registration will start by the end of this month."

Furthermore, sources also revealed that another reason for it is due to the delay in most examinations, including the class XII Board exams; the window for entrance has shrunk if admissions are to be conducted on time in 2022. The CBSE class XII board exams are set to commence from April 26 onwards, with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations opting to conduct exams from the last week of April this year.

Also Read: Anna Hazare 'Suspends' Hunger Strike After Maharashtra Govt's Assurance Of Reconsidering New Wine Policy

