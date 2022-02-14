Anna Hazare 'Suspends' Hunger Strike After Maharashtra Govt's Assurance Of Reconsidering New Wine Policy

Anna Hazare, veteran social activist and Gandhian, decided to suspend his proposed hunger strike against Maharashtra's wine policy. The 84-year-old revealed that he received assurance from the state Secretary where they stated the Maharashtra Government would consider people's decisions before implementing the new wine policy in the state.

"I have decided to suspend my proposed hunger strike against Maharashtra Government's wine policy. I received a letter from Secretary of the concerned department in which he assured me that people's decision will be considered before implementing the policy," Anna Hazare was quoted as saying by ANI.

Anna Hazare's Hunger Strike

Last week, Hazare officially announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 onwards after the state government had decided to sell wine in walk-in stores and supermarkets.

He also had written a letter to the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the indefinite hunger strike.

The letter also stated that the state government did not take back the announcement to sell wine considering the sentiments of the people and the workers across Maharashtra, then "we have to agitate". Hazare also added that he will have to begin an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 onwards at the Yadav Baba temple at Ralegan Siddhi.

The veteran activist also pointed out that the decision was taken exclusively due to the state's growing revenue and the interests of wine growers and sellers. However, the government did not seem to think that this move might lead to kids becoming highly addicted to young people, and women may also suffer due to the decision, he added.

Hazare had also stated that he had already sent two 'reminder letters' to the state Chief Minister over the issue, but no response has been received yet.

On February 27, the Maharashtra government has cleared a proposal to sell wine in walk-in stores and supermarkets across the state at a flat annual licensing fee of ₹ 5,000. As per the state cabinet, the decision aims to ensure a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries.

