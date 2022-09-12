As Charles Becomes New King, Odisha Village He Visited 40 Years Ago Celebrates With Prayer Session

Some fourty years ago, King Charles III visited a quaint village in the Puri district of Odisha. After his recent appointment as Britain's new monarch, the residents of the village have organised a prayer session for him at a local temple, wishing for his good health and long life.

The Haripur village is situated some 60 kilometres from the state capital Bhubaneshwar and came alive with chants and yajnas on Saturday (September 10) as a large number of villagers assembled at the village's Gopinath temple to offer prayers, reported NDTV.

King Charles III Visited Haripur Some 4 Decades Ago

Britain's new king, then a prince, was just 32 years old when he visited Haripur to experience and get a feel of village life, said a district official. Prince Charles was treated as a state guest with then chief minister JB Patnaik ensuring that he was well-taken care of, said the official.

Archaeologist Harischandra Das recollected that King Charles was astonished to witness the sculptures and intricate work at the Sun Temple in Konark town in the Puri district. He had also taken a tour of the 10th-century shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, Mukteshwar temple in the state capital, said Das.

Villagers Recalled The 40-Year-Old Visit

"During his visit, Charles enjoyed sipping on coconut water. He took an interest in the practice of coconut plucking and basket weaving. He had also visited fields to watch paddy harvesting," one of the elderly villagers Sanjay Pati, reminisced.

Another village resident, Chittaranjan Panda, recalled that he was just 12 years old when the crown prince visited his village.

"People still talk about his visit in 1980, reminisce fondly how he had interacted with locals, spending time with them. When the locals found out that he had taken to the throne, they came together and jointly decided to hold a prayer session for the new king," said Panda.

