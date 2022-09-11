AAP Led-Punjab Govt Approves Execution Of Panel Recommendations For Teachers Of Universities, Colleges

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday (September 9) gave it the approval to execute recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for teachers of universities and government colleges.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Monday (September 5) that the Punjab government will execute recommendations of the Commission in universities and colleges of the state, reported NDTV. A statement read that acceded to a long-standing demand of teachers, the state cabinet gave the go-ahead to revise their pay scales with effect from January 15, 2016, and will be implemented from October 2022.

This decision will benefit all teachers and employees working in the equivalent cadre in the state universities, government colleges and government-aided private colleges.

Shortage Of Teaching Faculty

In another decision to overcome a shortage of teaching faculty in educational institutions, the Punjab cabinet gave the nod to allow government colleges to hire visiting resource persons from amongst the retired faculty of universities and colleges, qualified as per the norms set by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The visiting resource persons will be appointed from amongst retired faculty up to the age of 70 and will be an honorarium per session, subject to the maximum of Rs 30,000 monthly. This arrangement will be made till the process of regular recruitment for the vacant posts is concluded.

Enhancing The Standards Of Higher Education

According to the statement, in another initiative to enhance higher education standards, the Punjab cabinet gave clearance to improve the incomes of the guest faculty employed in the state government colleges to a minimum of Rs 33,600 monthly for both qualified and unqualified teachers.

Further, in another decision, the cabinet decided to do away with the Guardians of Governance scheme, which the Amarinder Singh-led government launched in 2017 to monitor the projects of a few departments.

