All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
AAP Led-Punjab Govt Approves Execution Of Panel Recommendations For Teachers Of Universities, Colleges

Image Credit- Twitter/ Bhagwant Mann, Unsplash (Representational) 

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

AAP Led-Punjab Govt Approves Execution Of Panel Recommendations For Teachers Of Universities, Colleges

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Punjab,  11 Sep 2022 10:25 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A statement read that acceded to a long-standing demand of teachers, the state cabinet gave the go-ahead to revise their pay scales with effect from January 15, 2016, and will be implemented from October 2022.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday (September 9) gave it the approval to execute recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for teachers of universities and government colleges.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Monday (September 5) that the Punjab government will execute recommendations of the Commission in universities and colleges of the state, reported NDTV. A statement read that acceded to a long-standing demand of teachers, the state cabinet gave the go-ahead to revise their pay scales with effect from January 15, 2016, and will be implemented from October 2022.

This decision will benefit all teachers and employees working in the equivalent cadre in the state universities, government colleges and government-aided private colleges.

Shortage Of Teaching Faculty

In another decision to overcome a shortage of teaching faculty in educational institutions, the Punjab cabinet gave the nod to allow government colleges to hire visiting resource persons from amongst the retired faculty of universities and colleges, qualified as per the norms set by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The visiting resource persons will be appointed from amongst retired faculty up to the age of 70 and will be an honorarium per session, subject to the maximum of Rs 30,000 monthly. This arrangement will be made till the process of regular recruitment for the vacant posts is concluded.

Enhancing The Standards Of Higher Education

According to the statement, in another initiative to enhance higher education standards, the Punjab cabinet gave clearance to improve the incomes of the guest faculty employed in the state government colleges to a minimum of Rs 33,600 monthly for both qualified and unqualified teachers.

Further, in another decision, the cabinet decided to do away with the Guardians of Governance scheme, which the Amarinder Singh-led government launched in 2017 to monitor the projects of a few departments.

Also Read: 5 Dies, Several Hospitalised After Consuming Illicit Liquor Distributed By Panchayat Poll Candidate In Haridwar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Punjab Government 
Seventh Pay Commission 
Teachers 
Bhagwant Mann 

Must Reads

AAP Led-Punjab Govt Approves Execution Of Panel Recommendations For Teachers Of Universities, Colleges
2-Year-Old Video Of Woman Vandalising Ganesha's Idol In Bahrain Revived Again
No, This Is Not A Group Of Sadhus Being Thrashed For Kidnapping Children! Viral Video Circulated With Misleading Claim
Achieving Global Gender Equality May Take Nearly 300 Years At Current Rate; Warns UN Report
Similar Posts
Karnataka Govt Sets Aside Rs 23 Crore As Monetary Aid For SC/ST Patients With Rare Diseases
Good Governance

Karnataka Govt Sets Aside Rs 23 Crore As Monetary Aid For SC/ST Patients With Rare Diseases

The Logical Indian Crew
Bottles To Bangles! Heres What Dry State Bihar Is Doing With Lakhs Of Seized Liquor Bottles
Good Governance

Bottles To Bangles! Here's What Dry State Bihar Is Doing With Lakhs Of Seized Liquor Bottles

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Air Pollution: Govt Prepares To Spray Free Bio-Decomposers In Farms To Prevent Stubble Burning
Good Governance

Delhi Air Pollution: Govt Prepares To Spray Free Bio-Decomposers In Farms To Prevent Stubble

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code Panel Set Up By Govt Launches Portal To Seek Public Inputs
Good Governance

Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code Panel Set Up By Govt Launches Portal To Seek Public Inputs

The Logical Indian Crew
E-Charging Facilities Mandatory For New Buildings In Pune, 20% Parking Space Reserved For Electric Vehicles
Good Governance

E-Charging Facilities Mandatory For New Buildings In Pune, 20% Parking Space Reserved For Electric...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X