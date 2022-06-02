All section
Arvind Kejriwal Invited By Singapore Govt To Present Delhi Model At World Cities Summit 2022

Image Credit: Twitter/SGinIndia (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Arvind Kejriwal Invited By Singapore Govt To Present 'Delhi Model' At World Cities Summit 2022

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  2 Jun 2022 6:14 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

World Cities Summit is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, put forward their integrated urban solutions and develop new partnerships.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, on June 1, revealed that he has been invited to attend the World Cities Summit (WCS) 2022 in Singapore to present the "Delhi Model" and is looking forwards to discussing with other leaders regarding urban solutions.

The WCS summit is scheduled to take place between August 2-3. High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong called on Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on June 1, as per an official statement.

The Delhi CM informed Simon Wong about the state's road redevelopment and streetscaping project and stated that his government would be open to welcoming companies from Singapore to develop pilot stretches under the project, reported NDTV.

Furthermore, the high commissioner also stated that he would gladly explore the collaboration on the project. Meanwhile, the leaders also discussed Delhi's efforts to combat the COVID pandemic and the subsequent vaccination programme.

The Delhi Model!

Accepting Wong's invitation, the Delhi chief minister stated that he is looking forward to attending the summit and discussing different urban solutions with other top leaders.

"High Commissioner of Singapore H.E. Mr. Simon Wong called on CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat today. The Singapore Government has invited the CM to the coveted World Cities Summit. The CM has duly accepted the invitation," Kejriwal's office wrote on Twitter.

Both Kejriwal and Wong also spoke about other different avenues for cooperation and collaboration in the sectors of public housing and waste and water management. Simon Wong also said that Singapore and Delhi are two distinctive urban centres with a common set of problems.

He handed over the formal invitation letter for the WCS 2022 from the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore to Kejriwal.

What Is The World Cities Summit?

World Cities Summit is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, put forward their integrated urban solutions and develop new partnerships. The summit is jointly organised by Singapore's Centre for Liveable Cities and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

This year's WCS will also feature the WCS Smart Cities Workshop, an exclusive in-person networking event to advance smart city projects through one-on-one consultation clinics with suitable partners and funders.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Arvind Kejriwal 
Singapore 
Delhi 

