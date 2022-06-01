All section
Caste discrimination
Kerala: Lesbian Couple Separated By Parents Get Reunited By High Court

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala: Lesbian Couple Separated By Parents Get Reunited By High Court

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Kerala,  1 Jun 2022 7:13 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Adhila and Fathima had met in Saudi Arabia during their student days and later decided to live together, as per the petition filed in the court. However, the relatives raised objections regarding the relationship.

The Kerala High Court granted Fathima Noora and Adhila Nassrin on May 31, a lesbian couple, to live together on a habeas corpus plea. A division bench of justices C Jayachandran and K Vinod Chandran officially granted a habeas corpus petition moved by Adhila.

In the plea, 22-year-old Adhila claimed that her partner -- 23-year-old Fathima -- was allegedly abducted by her relatives last week. Furthermore, she had also filed a police complaint regarding the matter, as per Hindustan Times report.

Adhila and Fathima had met in Saudi Arabia during their student days and later decided to live together, as per the petition filed in the court. However, the relatives raised objections regarding the relationship.

"On May 19, I reached Kozhikode and met Fathima. For some days, we lived at a shelter home in Kozhikode, but the police intervened when relatives traced them at the place," Adhila stated in her petition.

The 22-year-old also alleged that her relatives took her and Fathima to Aluva from Kozhikode, where Fathima's relatives had arrived after a few days and took her forcefully to Kozhikode.

Battle For Justice

The couple were living in Kozhikode with the support of Vanaja Collective, an NGO based out of Kozhikode.

Recently, Adhila took to social media to draw public attention to her same-sex relationship with Fathima. She claimed that her friend's family had forcefully taken her away, but the police did not do anything to bring her back.

However, an Aluva police senior officer claimed that the law enforcers had stepped into the matter right from the start and that the other woman - a Kozhikode native - had given in writing that she was willingly leaving with her parents.

During the previous hearing, the court had instructed the respondents to ensure Fathima's personal appearance before it on May 31. When this case was taken up, Fathima, who was present before the bench, expressed her desire to go with Adhila.

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
LGBTQ+ 
Lesbian Couple 
Kerala 
Kerala High Court 

