Caste discrimination
Indian Climate Expert Arunabha Ghosh Finds Place In UNs High-Level Team On Net Zero Targets

Image Credits: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Climate Expert Arunabha Ghosh Finds Place In UN's High-Level Team On Net Zero Targets

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  4 April 2022 5:41 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The high-level group has been constituted by United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to bolster action against stemming global warming. Ghosh is among three Asians, and the sole South Asian to serve on the group.

Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of the Delhi-based Council for Energy Environment and Water, has been appointed as a member of a high-level group constituted by United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to bolster action against stemming global warming. Ghosh is among three Asians, and the sole South Asian to serve on the group.

The High-Level Expert Group on the Net-Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities was constituted on March 31. It is expected to form an action plan and recommend actions to non-State actors and businesses to speed up the transition to net-zero, or when carbon emitted by human sources is compensated by sucking it out of the atmosphere.

Currently, most countries have committed to a year by which they would be net-zero. For example, India has a 2070 target and the U.S. has committed to a 2050 date, The Hindu reported.

Catherine McKenna To Lead The Team

Catherine McKenna, former Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will lead the 16-member group, which is tasked with reviewing current definitions and standards for setting net-zero targets; check if proponents have used credibility criteria to assess the measurement, objectives and reporting of net-zero pledges and set out a roadmap to translate criteria and standards into national and international level regulations.

"Governments have the maximum share of responsibility to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century, especially the G20. But we also urgently need every investor, business, city, state and region to walk the talk on net-zero promises," Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"To avert a climate catastrophe, we need bold pledges matched by concrete action," he added.

Guterres pointed out that tougher net-zero standards and strengthened accountability around implementing these commitments can deliver accurate and immediate emissions cuts.

Since the Paris Agreement in 2015, an increasing number of net-zero commitments have been witnessed globally by non-state actors, particularly from the private and financial sectors and local governments and regions. A proliferation of criteria and benchmarks has accompanied the growth in pledges to set net-zero commitments with varying levels of robustness.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Arunabha Ghosh 
UN's High-Level Team 
Climate Action 
Net Zero Targets 

