'Leaked' WhatsApp Chat Alleges Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami Knew About Article 370 Abrogation In Advance

WhatsApp chats allegedly between Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and former CEO of BARC Partho Das Gupta have been leaked on social media with many calling this "damning evidence". The detailed PDF includes chat from July 2019 and extends until mid-October the same year.

Mumbai Police releases 500 pages WhatsApp chat between Arnab Goswami and Partho Das Gupta ( Ex CEO of BARC) pic.twitter.com/C3wnxjRi0N — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) January 15, 2021

After the alleged WhatsApp chats went viral on Twitter, one such conversation that emerged is Goswami discussing the abrogation of Article 370. In the WhatsApp chat of 2019 with Dasgupta, Arnab had allegedly sent 50 crew members to Jammu and Kashmir on August 3, just two days before the major announcement.

The alleged chats also reveal that Goswami had met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, two days before the abrogation of Article 370.

The alleged leaked chats reveal that Goswami knew when the Article 370 abrogation discussion would happen and also bragged about how people were just watching Republic TV and Republic Bharat. The alleged chats also include comments on Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and how the channel had broken various news before others.

More than 500 pages of Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chat has been leaked!



Not only is there clear cut evidence of abuse of power, him being a broker but also the chats reveal how he treats his fellow "journalists" like Navika and Rajat Sharma



👇 pic.twitter.com/UvCbosXaKB — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) January 15, 2021





SHOCKING



This is how Arnab Goswami reacted when Arun Jaitley was on his death bed. No wonder this person has not even a bit of empathy.



By: @scotchism pic.twitter.com/Qc50gxFhEk — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) January 15, 2021

In one of the chats, Das Gupta refers to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar "useless".



In another alleged chat, Goswami purportedly says that "all ministers are with us" while discussing the channel's chance of progressing.

The 500-page extensive document also reveals how Goswami manipulated TRPs and how Das Gupta told Goswami that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reform proposal to measure TV viewership digitally using special software installed in the set-top box would politically hurt both Republic channel and the BJP.



In the alleged chats, Former BARC CEO asks Goswami to use his influence with the ruling party leaders to sabotage TRAI reform to install automatic digital measurement software and replace the manual system of meter installation households.

TRAI had proposed a TRP measurement reform that could accurately measure viewership, however, many leading channels opposed the move citing the increasing cost of installing software.

In December, the Mumbai Police had said that Goswami paid 'lakhs of rupees' to former CEO of BARC to 'increase' the TRP of Republic Bharat Hindi and Republic TV English news channel.

Goswami's alleged WhatsApp chat with Das Gupta was leaked on social media on the same day when the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing in the TRP Scam case till 29 January. The Mumbai Police also said that they will not arrest Goswami until the next hearing.

