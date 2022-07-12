Indian Army Notifies Jobs For Mandarin Language Experts To Engage With PLA Personnel- All You Need To Know

In the wake of a prolonged border tension in eastern Ladakh with the Chinese military, the Indian Army has issued a notification to fill vacancies in the territorial Army for Mandarin language experts. The Army reportedly said that the aim is to empower junior and senior military commanders to engage with Chinese military personnel as and when the situation arises.

According to Hindustan Times, the army notification has been issued inviting applications for six vacancies with five civilian candidates and one ex-service officer. The move will increase the number of Mandarin speakers and offer courses in Tibetology for officers posted along the 3400 km Line Of Actual Control LAC to orient them in Tibetan culture and practices.

Importance Of Mandarin

Chinese language experts are fundamental in providing tactical training and analysis at the operational and strategic levels. With improved Mandarin skills, Indian Army personnel is better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner," said one of the sources.

Since the beginning of the stand-off in eastern Ladakh, the two Armies have been regularly interacting at various levels to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground. Several attempts have been made to flag the shortage of experts in the Indian Army. Mandarin experts are required for a better exchange of viewpoints and understanding of the PLA's version of their activities during various interactions such as Corps Commander-level talks, flag meetings, joint exercises and border personnel meetings.

Courses To Impart Mandarin

The Army has concluded several Memorandum Of Understanding (MOA) with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Central University of Gujarat (CUG) and Shiv Nadar University (SNU) for imparting Mandarin to its personnel. Also, various courses are being run at the northern, eastern and central commands and increasing vacancies at army training schools at Pachmarhi and School of Foreign Languages, New Delhi. Indian Army also uses Artificial Intelligence-based solutions to translate various scripts or literature.

The proficiency level testing of trained soldiers is being conducted through civilian institutes like the Langma School of Languages, New Delhi, to assess the competence level of linguists following international standards. Due to such initiatives, the Army now has a significant pool of Mandarin-trained experts.

