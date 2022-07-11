'Heal Mobile': To Help Patients, Engineering Students Develop Affordable Two-Wheeler Ambulances

Gates Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh has developed a smartly designed and affordable two-wheeler ambulance with the help of the 3D Experience Lab of Dassault systems in Pune. The innovative ambulance is named 'Heal Mobile' and will be used to ferry patients in rural and remote areas where ambulance services are rare.

Subramaniyam Yashwant and Ijaz Ahmad are 2nd-year mechanical engineering students and had shared their idea of developing a cost-effective ambulance with their institutes' managing director (MD).

Further, the MD approached Dassault Systems in France to help design the ambulance. Impressed by the idea, Dassault sent its representative, Suhas Preetipal, to help the students in the project.

Dassault's Guidance To Two-Wheeler Ambulance

According to an Economic Times report, under the guidance of Preetipal, both the students started giving shape to the project based on the design provided by Dassault. It developed the 3D prototype of an ambulance using the design platform Computer-Aided Three-Dimensional Interactive Application (CATIA). After a rigorous toil of 40-50 days, the two-wheeler ambulance was developed, which can be attached to any 100 CC vehicle.

Some striking features of the Heal Mobile include - being equipped to carry oxygen cylinders, costing about Rs 50,000, and a maximum speed of 35km/hr. Also, being lightweight and economical, the ambulance can be operated on any road due to its sturdy structure.

These bike ambulances can carry a patient with a medical worker as a rider to tackle any urgent medical situation to the nearby community health centre.

Useful Innovation To Ferry Underprivileged Patients

According to The Print report, 'Heal Mobile' is a frugal yet useful innovation that can help society, especially the underprivileged like the poor, pregnant women, elderly and children, ferry them from remote areas to the nearby health centres in Andhra Pradesh- Telangana- Karnataka region.

Interestingly, Subramanian and Ijaz said they would not apply for patents on the ambulance so that the design can be available for anyone to download from the Dassault website and can be utilized to serve the society in future.

