An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his family members crashed near Ooty in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8. The chopper was also carrying defence officials and IAF staff.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident and has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Around least six ambulance teams with a 12-member team have been sent to the location. Locals are involved in the rescue operation. The state government also sent the district collector and senior officials to aid the operation.

The chopper took off from the Sulur airbase in Coimbatore for Wellington in Ooty, where a Defence Services Staff College is located.

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Four people have been confirmed dead, and two have survived as per the latest updates. Details of others are awaited. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Military Hospital in Wellington.



According to the Time Of India report, a total of 14 people were on board the military chopper, including Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, Hav Satpal, and others.

Reportedly, Rawat has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other is in critical condition, TOI reported. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefing the parliament on the incident shortly.

