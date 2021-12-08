All section
Assam: Local Editor Slapped With Sedition For His Article, Journalists Seek Revocation

Credits: Twitter (Anirban RoyChoudhury) 

Protest and injustice
Assam: Local Editor Slapped With Sedition For His Article, Journalists Seek Revocation

Assam,  8 Dec 2021

An FIR was filed against Anirban Roy Choudhury for allegedly creating disharmony and division between the two communities through his piece ''Welcome to the paradise of the spineless - we are Assamese'.

Nearly 150 Journalists from three Barak Valley districts of Assam staged a protest on Tuesday, December 7, demanding revocation of the sedition charges slapped against an editor of a local newspaper for his article.

The group said they would continue to protest until the charges were revoked and have written to the Chief Minister saying it was a breach of freedom of expression and speech.

The Silchar Press Club led the protests in support of the editor Anirban Roy Choudhury, who had recently written an article about the Assamese and Bengali speaking communities in the Valley.

An FIR was filed against him last week by a member of the All Assam Bengali Hindu Association, Santanu Sutradhar, accusing Choudhury of creating disharmony and division between the two communities through his piece ''Welcome to the paradise of the spineless - we are Assamese'.

The editor was summoned on Monday, December 6, by Cachar Sadar police station.

According to the NDTV report, the article protested against using one language in the Valley. It was written after the arrest of Barak Democratic Front Convener Pradip Dutta Roy with sedition charges.

Besides, Choudhary had also issued an ultimatum to the administration to remove a government hoarding on the COVID-19 vaccination drive put up in Silchar in the Assamese language. Silchar and Braak Valley have the maximum Bengali population.

Unrest Among Population

Slight unrest was also observed a month ago when unidentified individuals threw black ink on hoardings written in Assamese in Silchar. Later, some people vandalised signboards written in Bengali in Guwahati.

Assam Official Language Act, 1960

The Act allows the use of the Bengali language for administrative and official purposes in the Valley of the state, as second to Assamese. This was implemented after a mass protest led by the Bengali-speaking population.

Also Read: Over 300 People Died In Five Years Cleaning Sewers, Septic Tanks: Govt

