Armed Forces Flag Day- History, Significance And How You Can Contribute

The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed each year on December 7 as an honour to the sailors, soldiers and airmen of India who bravely fought and continue to fight to safeguard the country. The funds collected on this Day are then used for the welfare of the serving personnel and veterans and to rehabilitate battle casualties.

Several Ministers took to Twitter to express their solidarity with the armed forces. Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju twitted:



0n #ArmedForcesFlagDay, I salute the indomitable courage & selfless service of our forces. As a mark of gratitude, let us all contribute generously towards welfare of our brave servicemen and also ensure well-being of their families. Donate at https://t.co/iagOP2dPf1 pic.twitter.com/YeQcAYw79K — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 7, 2021

He also shared a donation link and requested others to do their bit. Minister Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and others also expressed their gratitude on the Day.

History & Significance Of The Day

India has been celebrating Armed Forces Flag Day every year since 1949. It all began on August 28 1949, then Defence Minister Baldev Singh appointed a committee that agreed to have an Annual Flag Day on December 7. This was right after India gained independence, and the welfare of the defence personal needed to be addressed. The Day is primarily observed to collect funds dedicated to armed personnel's welfare and give small flags in exchange to the donors to instil a sense of responsibility in Indians to take of our Armed personnel and their families.





The government of India had established the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to aid in the welfare and rehabilitation of veterans (ESM). There are around 32 lakh ESM, with an additional 60,000 added each year is owing to superannuation.



Carnivals & Events To Commemorate The Day

According to the reports of News 18, all three branches of the Indian armed forces, The Indian Army, The Indian Air Forces and The Navy, arrange a variety of shows, carnivals, dramas and other entertainment programs to showcase to the general public the efforts of their personnel to ensure national security.

Small flags and car flags in red, deep blue, and light blue colours representing the three services are distributed in return for donations throughout the country.

