Anvee Bhutani Of Indian-Origin Elected Oxford Student Union President In Byelection

Anvee Bhutani, an Indian-origin Human Sciences student from Magdalen College at the University of Oxford has been declared as the winner of a Student Union byelection.

Bhutani, Co-Chair, Campaign for Racial Awareness and Equality (CRAE) at Oxford SU and President of the Oxford India Society, was on the fray for the by-election for the 2021-22 academic year, which attracted a record turnout, reported NDTV.

She was declared the winner on Thursday night.

Bhutani reportedly had used her manifesto to elaborate on priorities of campaigning for the implementation of the Oxford living wage, diversifying the curriculum and delinking welfare services.

Her winning manifesto says, "Use suggestions from student campaigns to work with initiatives like the Oxford and Colonialism hub to push for a more diverse curriculum."

"Lobby for more funding towards existing mental health support programs including for graduate students; work towards more access and lower wait times for university counselling services," it notes.

Multiple news reports suggest that the byelection saw the highest-ever voting turnout. It has also beaten the overall turnout for many annual leadership elections in the past as 2,506 people ended up voting, which is a 146 per cent increase from the last byelection in 2019.

With 11 students running for the spot, the contest also saw the highest number of candidates in the Oxford SU President election.

The by-election followed the resignation of Indian student Rashmi Samant, who was forced to step down soon after her election to the post in February amid a row over her past social media posts.

