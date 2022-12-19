All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hyderabad Police Launches Anti-Drug Committee In 55 Colleges To Help Fight Drug Abuse Among Youth

Image Credits: Pexels, Pexels, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Hyderabad Police Launches Anti-Drug Committee In 55 Colleges To Help Fight Drug Abuse Among Youth

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

Telangana,  19 Dec 2022 9:56 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

A minimum of five members from the faculty, hostel wardens, and students will comprise the anti-drug committee, which will act as a bridge between the police and educational institutions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To prevent drug usage and keep college campuses drug-free, the Hyderabad City Police Department has established 'Anti-Drugs Committees' (ADC) for colleges in the city. A minimum of five students, hostel wardens, or faculty members must serve on each committee in a college.

Authorities are helpful that the work of an anti-drugs committee will help curb drug consumption-related mishaps among youth.

ADC- Bridge Between Police and Educational Institutions

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the project at Osmania University on Saturday. The initiative was launched for 55 colleges in the police commissionerate's East Zone. Anand stated that according to a recent notification made under the City Police Act, anti-drug committees are now necessary at all colleges, reported The Hindu.

He said that for a sustained effort against drug abuse, the committees would help the police and educational institutions coordinate. The committee, comprising five members drawn from faculty, hostel wardens, and students, will guide others and prevent the use of drugs among the students. They will also mentor young people, advise them against drug use, organize events and workshops, and communicate with the local police if needed.

The Fight Against Drug Abuse

Anand described the role performed by the city's specialised Narcotics Enforcement Wing in dismantling the drug cartels, starting with local peddlers, interstate gangs, dark web deals, and international suppliers and their deportation and results of rehabilitation measures. He urged the management of the various colleges to display signs and banners on their premises as part of the ongoing fight against abuse.

Anand further warned them about the negative effects of smoking on one's health, career, and society by citing National Crime Record Bureau statistics. He said that the city police would carry out the second part of the effort in schools. The government is considering enacting new regulations to handle sexual abuse, ragging, and drug usage problems with relevant management, he added.

Osmania University Registrar P. Lakshmi Narayana, Addl. CP (L&O) Vikram Singh Mann and around 1,000 students of various colleges, Anti Drug Committee members, and faculty members attended the event. "Launching this initiative is much needed at these times to oppose the illicit drug affairs and trade. The various activities, including workshops and meetings, might impact a set of young populations and prevent fellow students from indulging in these activities," said Sharon W, a student from Hyderabad.

Also Read: Centre Directs FM Channels To Refrain From Airing Content That Glorifies Drugs, Weapons & Gang Culture

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Anti-Drug Committees 
Hyderabad 
Colleges 
Police 
CV Anand 
Osmania University 
ADC 
Hyderabad Police 

Must Reads

Over 50% Of Govt-Recognised Startups Centred In Five States, Maharashtra Tops List
My Story: 'My Family Believes I Am A Person With Exceptional Ability'
Draft UN Biodiversity Deal Calls To Protect 30% Of Planet By 2030, Proposes Goals To Achieve By 2050
From A Village In Telangana To US! Here's How A Teacher's Simple Activity Made Way For Many Child Authors
Similar Posts
Over 50% Of Govt-Recognised Startups Centred In Five States, Maharashtra Tops List
Trending

Over 50% Of Govt-Recognised Startups Centred In Five States, Maharashtra Tops List

The Logical Indian Crew
Apex Child Rights Body Summons BYJUs CEO Over Alleged Malpractices Of Selling Its Courses
Trending

Apex Child Rights Body Summons BYJU's CEO Over Alleged Malpractices Of Selling Its Courses

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha: Students Forced To Attend Nearby Schools Due To Inadequate Infrastructure, Shortage Of Teachers
Trending

Odisha: Students Forced To Attend Nearby Schools Due To Inadequate Infrastructure, Shortage Of...

The Logical Indian Crew
Vamos!: Kerala & West Bengal Erupt In Joy As Argentina Lifts FIFA World Cup After 36 Years
Trending

'Vamos!': Kerala & West Bengal Erupt In Joy As Argentina Lifts FIFA World Cup After 36 Years

The Logical Indian Crew
Unregulated Settings & Hazardous Liquor: Indias Hooch Tragedies In The Recent Past
Trending

Unregulated Settings & Hazardous Liquor: India's Hooch Tragedies In The Recent Past

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X