Hyderabad Police Launches Anti-Drug Committee In 55 Colleges To Help Fight Drug Abuse Among Youth

To prevent drug usage and keep college campuses drug-free, the Hyderabad City Police Department has established 'Anti-Drugs Committees' (ADC) for colleges in the city. A minimum of five students, hostel wardens, or faculty members must serve on each committee in a college.

Authorities are helpful that the work of an anti-drugs committee will help curb drug consumption-related mishaps among youth.

ADC- Bridge Between Police and Educational Institutions

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the project at Osmania University on Saturday. The initiative was launched for 55 colleges in the police commissionerate's East Zone. Anand stated that according to a recent notification made under the City Police Act, anti-drug committees are now necessary at all colleges, reported The Hindu.

He said that for a sustained effort against drug abuse, the committees would help the police and educational institutions coordinate. The committee, comprising five members drawn from faculty, hostel wardens, and students, will guide others and prevent the use of drugs among the students. They will also mentor young people, advise them against drug use, organize events and workshops, and communicate with the local police if needed.

The Fight Against Drug Abuse

Anand described the role performed by the city's specialised Narcotics Enforcement Wing in dismantling the drug cartels, starting with local peddlers, interstate gangs, dark web deals, and international suppliers and their deportation and results of rehabilitation measures. He urged the management of the various colleges to display signs and banners on their premises as part of the ongoing fight against abuse.

Anand further warned them about the negative effects of smoking on one's health, career, and society by citing National Crime Record Bureau statistics. He said that the city police would carry out the second part of the effort in schools. The government is considering enacting new regulations to handle sexual abuse, ragging, and drug usage problems with relevant management, he added.

Osmania University Registrar P. Lakshmi Narayana, Addl. CP (L&O) Vikram Singh Mann and around 1,000 students of various colleges, Anti Drug Committee members, and faculty members attended the event. "Launching this initiative is much needed at these times to oppose the illicit drug affairs and trade. The various activities, including workshops and meetings, might impact a set of young populations and prevent fellow students from indulging in these activities," said Sharon W, a student from Hyderabad.

