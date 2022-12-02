Centre Directs FM Channels To Refrain From Airing Content That Glorifies Drugs, Weapons & Gang Culture

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a caution to FM radio channels across the country to not play songs or broadcast content that glorifies or promotes gun culture, and the use of alcohol, drugs, and weaponry.

The central government has asked such radio channels to adhere to the prescribed in the grant of permission agreement (GOPA) and migration grant of permission agreement (MGOPA) terms and conditions by not airing content that is in violation thereof.

What Are GOPA Guidelines?

As per clause 7.6 of the GOPA, the permission holder, in this case, the radio channel, shall ensure that "no content, messages, advertisement or communication, transmitted on its broadcast channel is objectionable, obscene, unauthorised or inconsistent with the laws of India", reports The New Indian Express.

In its advisory, the ministry has stated, "Any violation shall entail such penal action as deemed fit in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in the GOPA/MGOPA."

Why Was The Advisory Issued?

In a notice that the I&B Ministry had issued in March this year, the centre pointed out that FM radio channels were airing vulgar and objectionable content which was negatively impacting the youth of the country.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that vulgar and objectionable content is very often being broadcast on several FM Radio channels. It has also been noticed that the language used by many radio jockeys is indecent, dual meaning and offensive. They often make defamatory and derogatory comments which do not appear to be in good taste", the ministry had stated then.

Moreover, following the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab government too had decided to ban content that glorifies gun culture, gangster culture, and the use of drugs and weapons. Consequently, Punjab and Haryana High Court took the matter to the centre and stated that the judiciary had noted such content adversely affected children and teenagers' age and contributed to the growth of the gun culture.

The court added that such controversial content was in violation of the All India Radio Programme Code (AIR) and the central government, under its jurisdiction, should restrict or suspend such broadcasts.

