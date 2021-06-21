Trending

Andhra Pradesh Sets Record By Inoculating 1.3 Million People In Single Day

As many as 13.59 people were vaccinating in around 2,200 centres across the state. Out of the 1.12 crore vaccine doses, 54% were administered to females, while remaining to male beneficiaries.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   21 Jun 2021 10:26 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-06-21T16:39:04+05:30
Writer : Nishit Navin | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
Andhra Pradesh Sets Record By Inoculating 1.3 Million People In Single Day

Picture credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh set a new record by vaccinating more than 13 lakh people in one day against the coronavirus disease. The mega vaccination drive on Sunday was undertaken on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reported Times Of India.

The state health department said that a total of 13.59 lakh (13,59,300) people were inoculated against coronavirus across Andhra on Sunday. With this record number of doses administered in a day, the state has crossed the milestone of 1 crore vaccinations.

The drive focused on the vaccination of people above age 45 and mothers with children less than five years old. Vaccination started at 6 am at more than 2,200 locations across 13 districts in the state. By 3 pm, over a million doses were administered. The state had a target of vaccinating 1.4 million people by the end of the day.

Out of the total vaccinations administered on Sunday, 12.67 lakh (12,67,425) were the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Around 30,000 workers from the Medical and Health Department and over 40,000 ASHA workers made the achievement possible. The marathon drive lasted a total of 15 hours.

Milestone of 1 Crore Vaccination

Andhra Pradesh has now administered over one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination. Since the nationwide drive began on January 16, the state has vaccinated around 11 million people with the first dose, while 2.729 million have received both doses, reported Hindustan Times.

The state has also achieved an appreciable ratio of female to male vaccination. Arogya Andhra tweeted that out of the total vaccinations, 54% were administered to females and remaining to males.

On Sunday, 5,646 new COVID cases were recorded in the state, while 7,772 people recovered. A total of 50 people succumbed to the virus.

According to the official data, the number of active cases in the state stands at 63,068, with 12,319 deaths.

Also Read: Active COVID Cases Fall In 90% Districts In India; West Bengal Remains A Worry

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Nishit Navin

Nishit Navin

Remote Intern

I have lived in 7 cities across India. I completed my graduation with a triple major in English, Journalism, and animation. Currently, I am doing my master's in journalism from SIMC, Pune.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian