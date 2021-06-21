Andhra Pradesh Sets Record By Inoculating 1.3 Million People In Single Day

Andhra Pradesh set a new record by vaccinating more than 13 lakh people in one day against the coronavirus disease. The mega vaccination drive on Sunday was undertaken on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reported Times Of India.

The state health department said that a total of 13.59 lakh (13,59,300) people were inoculated against coronavirus across Andhra on Sunday. With this record number of doses administered in a day, the state has crossed the milestone of 1 crore vaccinations.



The drive focused on the vaccination of people above age 45 and mothers with children less than five years old. Vaccination started at 6 am at more than 2,200 locations across 13 districts in the state. By 3 pm, over a million doses were administered. The state had a target of vaccinating 1.4 million people by the end of the day.



Out of the total vaccinations administered on Sunday, 12.67 lakh (12,67,425) were the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Around 30,000 workers from the Medical and Health Department and over 40,000 ASHA workers made the achievement possible. The marathon drive lasted a total of 15 hours.



Milestone of 1 Crore Vaccination

Andhra Pradesh has now administered over one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination. Since the nationwide drive began on January 16, the state has vaccinated around 11 million people with the first dose, while 2.729 million have received both doses, reported Hindustan Times.



The state has also achieved an appreciable ratio of female to male vaccination. Arogya Andhra tweeted that out of the total vaccinations, 54% were administered to females and remaining to males.

Out of the total 1.12 Crore vaccine doses administered in #AndhraPradesh, 54% were administered to the females and 46% to the male. #LargestVaccineDrive #APFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/blTBoJ7esw — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) June 21, 2021

On Sunday, 5,646 new COVID cases were recorded in the state, while 7,772 people recovered. A total of 50 people succumbed to the virus.



According to the official data, the number of active cases in the state stands at 63,068, with 12,319 deaths.

Also Read: Active COVID Cases Fall In 90% Districts In India; West Bengal Remains A Worry