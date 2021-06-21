Trending

Active COVID Cases Fall In 90% Districts In India; West Bengal Remains A Worry

According to the data, between June 12 and 19, only 70 districts witnessed a surge in the numbers of active COVID-19 cases. 23 out of those 70 districts were from West Bengal.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   21 Jun 2021 6:38 AM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
Picture credit: ANI

As the daily coronavirus cases show signs of a gradual decline in the country, the active cases have fallen in as many as 90 per cent of over 650 districts.

According to the data, between June 12 and 19, only 70 districts witnessed a surge in the numbers of active cases, while 27 of these districts saw an increase in active cases by more than 100. In 18 districts, the upward move was in single digits, according to The Indian Express.

West Bengal Tops List

Out of these 70 districts, 23 are from West Bengal, where an eight-phase state election was concluded in May 2021. Though West Bengal witnessed a steep fall in active cases before this week, it has emerged as the only major state where the numbers of active cases have gone up in past one week.

As of June 21, the state recorded 23,016 active cases. The state has been recording less than 3,000 newer infections in the past few days. Moreover, the number of recovered patients have decreased sharply in the state.

Kolkata, East Medinipur, and North 24 Paragnas have registered the biggest rise in active cases, reported The Indian Express.


State-wise Data

Two northeastern states, Manipur and Mizoram, have also witnessed a rise in the numbers of active cases in the last one week, but it is well under 1,000.

Six districts in Maharashtra — Mumbai, Palghar, Buldhana, Sangli, Aurangabad, and Parbhani have seen a rise in the active cases in the past week. Mumbai had over 18,000 active cases and saw a surge of 777 patients in the past week.


First Decline In May

The first decline in cases, across the country, was recorded in the month of May when 18 states showed signs of recovering from the deadly second wave, according to India Today.

In May, about 90 per cent of the districts remained the hotspots where the COVID-19 positivity rate was above 10 per cent. Stricter lockdown norms, vaccination drive, and COVID appropriate behaviour have significantly contributed to the reduction of the cases.

